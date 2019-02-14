COLUMBIA — There’s no place like home … but this one’s not bad.
Provided they win enough games to earn a host spot, the South Carolina women’s basketball team will play the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at Charlotte’s Halton Arena, USC announced on Thursday.
“Charlotte was on the list in the very beginning and it worked out, timing-wise, where their building was going to be available,” athletics director Ray Tanner said. “It is a priority for us and our women’s basketball program and we think we can travel well to Charlotte. It’s not that far, it’s a great city, lot of things to do there and I think it’s a great opportunity for women’s basketball from an NCAA standpoint to host a tournament in a city like Charlotte.”
Unable to play at Colonial Life Arena due to the NCAA men’s tournament using the building that weekend, USC had been scouting nearby locations since it bid on the men’s tournament. Aware that Dawn Staley’s team was not guaranteed a host site — women’s teams earn regionals year-to-year — but knowing it was a good bet the Gamecocks would win enough to be considered, USC had to find a site and make sure it could meet all of the NCAA’s criteria.
The Gamecocks (17-6) are currently one of the projected Top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament, meaning they are a solid bet to be awarded a regional. The NCAA has a rule that schools can only host a regional within a 30-mile radius of their home gym should that gym not be available, but USC applied for a waiver.
The NCAA approved it. The Gamecocks, should they continue on their current path and win enough to be a host, will play an hour and change from their campus at a 9,100-seat facility.
“The fact that coach Staley and her program and what they’ve done consistently, for a long time now, and the attendance leading the country … I think that all factored in,” Tanner said.
Halton Arena is the home of Charlotte 49er basketball and volleyball and is located inside the university’s student activity center. The Gamecocks last played there in 2013, winning 76-61.
USC will have to pay to staff the event, but did not have to put down any advance money to host in Charlotte.
With Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena and North Charleston Coliseum unavailable, USC found a site that is closer from Columbia than each. The building’s capacity also favorably aligns with USC’s average attendance at CLA in each of the past four years for NCAA tournament games (9,833).
"I appreciate the persistence Ray Tanner showed in getting a venue for us to host and the NCAA Women's Basketball Committee for recognizing what the opportunity to host games means to our team, our fans and the growth of our sport," Staley said in a statement. "Our Gamecock FAMS have shown their loyalty to our program through the postseason every year, and I know they'll continue to do that with us in Charlotte."
The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced on March 18, with the regional beginning either March 22 or March 23. The men’s regional at CLA will begin March 22 and continue on March 24.
The date that USC will start play in Charlotte, March 22 or 23, is yet to be determined.
The Gamecocks are expected to be placed in the Greensboro, N.C., Regional as well for the NCAA tournament, meaning if they were to advance from Charlotte, they would head to Greensboro for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. It’s the same building from where Staley’s program advanced to its first Final Four in 2015.
Ticket information can be found at GamecocksOnline.com. Tanner estimated that 150 seats will be available to each of the four schools participating, with the rest up for general consumption.
USC has six regular-season games to play, including Thursday’s game hosting Georgia, then the SEC women’s tournament March 6-10 in Greenville.