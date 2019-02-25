COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team fell in the AP Top 25 Monday after a 1-1 week. The Gamecocks are No. 14 heading into the final week of the regular season.
USC is at Auburn Thursday and hosts No. 5 Mississippi State on Sunday. If the Gamecocks win both, they will win the SEC regular-season championship.
The Clemson women continued to receive votes after losing to Georgia Tech and beating Virginia Tech. The Tigers finish their regular season Thursday at Duke.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Connecticut
3. Louisville
4. Notre Dame
5. Mississippi State
6. Oregon
7. Stanford
8. Maryland
9. Oregon State
10. N.C. State
11. Kentucky
12. Iowa
13. Marquette
14. South Carolina
15. Miami
16. Gonzaga
17. Syracuse
18. Texas
19. Texas A&M
20. Iowa State
21. Arizona State
22. Florida State
23. Drake
24. Rice
25. UCLA
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota State 22, DePaul 8, BYU 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas State 5, Clemson 4, Minnesota 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Rutgers 3, Missouri 2, Central Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Louisville
3. Connecticut
4. Notre Dame
5. Mississippi State
6. Stanford
7. Maryland
8. Oregon State
9. Oregon
10. Marquette
11. Gonzaga
12. N.C. State
13. Kentucky
14. Iowa
15. South Carolina
16. Syracuse
17. Texas
18. Arizona State
19. Texas A&M
20. Miami
21. Florida State
22. South Dakota
23. Drake
24. Iowa State
25. Rice
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Virginia
3. Duke
4. Kentucky
5. North Carolina
6. Michigan State
7. Tennessee
8. Houston
9. Michigan
10. Marquette
11. Texas Tech
12. Nevada
13. LSU
14. Purdue
15. Kansas
16. Kansas State
17. Maryland
18. Florida State
19. Wisconsin
20. Virginia Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Wofford
25. Washington
Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa State 58, Mississippi State 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico State 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Kentucky
3. Duke
4. Virginia
5. North Carolina
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. Houston
10. Texas Tech
11. Nevada
12. Marquette
13. LSU
14. Kansas
15. Maryland
16. Wisconsin
17. Purdue
18. Buffalo
19. Cincinnati
20. Kansas State
21. Virginia Tech
22. Villanova
23. Iowa
24. Wofford
25. Florida State