Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the Gamecocks enter their final week of the regular season. File/AP

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team fell in the AP Top 25 Monday after a 1-1 week. The Gamecocks are No. 14 heading into the final week of the regular season. 

USC is at Auburn Thursday and hosts No. 5 Mississippi State on Sunday. If the Gamecocks win both, they will win the SEC regular-season championship. 

The Clemson women continued to receive votes after losing to Georgia Tech and beating Virginia Tech. The Tigers finish their regular season Thursday at Duke. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Connecticut

3. Louisville

4. Notre Dame

5. Mississippi State

6. Oregon

7. Stanford

8. Maryland

9. Oregon State

10. N.C. State

11. Kentucky

12. Iowa

13. Marquette

14. South Carolina

15. Miami

16. Gonzaga

17. Syracuse

18. Texas

19. Texas A&M

20. Iowa State

21. Arizona State

22. Florida State

23. Drake

24. Rice

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota State 22, DePaul 8, BYU 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas State 5, Clemson 4, Minnesota 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Rutgers 3, Missouri 2, Central Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Louisville

3. Connecticut

4. Notre Dame

5. Mississippi State

6. Stanford

7. Maryland

8. Oregon State

9. Oregon

10. Marquette

11. Gonzaga

12. N.C. State

13. Kentucky

14. Iowa

15. South Carolina

16. Syracuse

17. Texas

18. Arizona State

19. Texas A&M

20. Miami

21. Florida State

22. South Dakota

23. Drake

24. Iowa State

25. Rice

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Virginia

3. Duke

4. Kentucky

5. North Carolina

6. Michigan State

7. Tennessee

8. Houston

9. Michigan

10. Marquette

11. Texas Tech

12. Nevada

13. LSU

14. Purdue

15. Kansas

16. Kansas State

17. Maryland

18. Florida State

19. Wisconsin

20. Virginia Tech

21. Buffalo

22. Iowa

23. Cincinnati

24. Wofford

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa State 58, Mississippi State 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico State 1

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Kentucky

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. North Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan State

8. Michigan

9. Houston

10. Texas Tech

11. Nevada

12. Marquette

13. LSU

14. Kansas

15. Maryland

16. Wisconsin

17. Purdue

18. Buffalo

19. Cincinnati

20. Kansas State

21. Virginia Tech

22. Villanova

23. Iowa

24. Wofford

25. Florida State

