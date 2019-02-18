COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team fell in the AP Top 25 Monday despite winning two games after losing on the road to Connecticut last week. The Gamecocks are down two spots to No. 13.
USC responded to the UConn loss by beating Georgia and Florida and will host No. 16 Kentucky Thursday before playing at Tennessee on Sunday.
The Clemson women's team received four votes after winning two games last week. The Tigers host Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech this week.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Oregon
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. Notre Dame
6. Mississippi State
7. Stanford
8. Maryland
9. N.C. State
10. Iowa
11. Marquette
12. Oregon State
13. South Carolina
14. Miami
15. Gonzaga
16. Kentucky
17. Arizona State
18. Syracuse
19. Texas
20. Iowa State
21. Texas A&M
22. Florida State
23. South Dakota
24. Drake
25. Rice
Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan State 7, Boise State 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas State 4, South Dakota State 4, Central Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Oregon
3. Louisville
4. Connecticut
5. Notre Dame
6. Mississippi State
7. Stanford
8. Marquette
9. Maryland
10. Gonzaga
11. N.C. State
12. Oregon State
13. Iowa
14. South Carolina
15. Syracuse
16. Texas
17. Arizona State
18. Kentucky
19. Miami
20. Rutgers
21. Florida State
22. Texas A&M
23. South Dakota
24. Iowa State
25. Michigan State
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
1. Duke
2. Gonzaga
3. Virginia
4. Kentucky
5. Tennessee
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina
9. Houston
10. Michigan State
11. Marquette
12. Kansas
13. LSU
14. Texas Tech
15. Purdue
16. Florida State
17. Villanova
18. Louisville
19. Iowa State
20. Virginia Tech
21. Iowa
22. Wisconsin
23. Kansas State
24. Maryland
25. Buffalo
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi State 2, St. John's 2, Ole Miss 1, Yale 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kentucky
4. Tennessee
5. Virginia
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. Houston
9. North Carolina
10. Michigan State
11. Texas Tech
12. Kansas
13. Marquette
14. LSU
15. Villanova
16. Maryland
17. Wisconsin
18. Purdue
19. Louisville
20. Buffalo
21. Virginia Tech
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Kansas State
25. Florida State