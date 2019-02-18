South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has her team tied for first place in the SEC. AP/Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team fell in the AP Top 25 Monday despite winning two games after losing on the road to Connecticut last week. The Gamecocks are down two spots to No. 13. 

USC responded to the UConn loss by beating Georgia and Florida and will host No. 16 Kentucky Thursday before playing at Tennessee on Sunday. 

The Clemson women's team received four votes after winning two games last week. The Tigers host Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech this week. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Oregon

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. Notre Dame

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. Maryland

9. N.C. State

10. Iowa

11. Marquette

12. Oregon State

13. South Carolina

14. Miami

15. Gonzaga

16. Kentucky

17. Arizona State

18. Syracuse

19. Texas

20. Iowa State

21. Texas A&M

22. Florida State

23. South Dakota

24. Drake

25. Rice

Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan State 7, Boise State 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas State 4, South Dakota State 4, Central Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Oregon

3. Louisville

4. Connecticut

5. Notre Dame

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. Marquette

9. Maryland

10. Gonzaga

11. N.C. State

12. Oregon State

13. Iowa

14. South Carolina

15. Syracuse

16. Texas

17. Arizona State

18. Kentucky

19. Miami

20. Rutgers

21. Florida State

22. Texas A&M

23. South Dakota

24. Iowa State

25. Michigan State

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Duke

2. Gonzaga

3. Virginia

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. Nevada

7. Michigan

8. North Carolina

9. Houston

10. Michigan State

11. Marquette

12. Kansas

13. LSU

14. Texas Tech

15. Purdue

16. Florida State

17. Villanova

18. Louisville

19. Iowa State

20. Virginia Tech

21. Iowa

22. Wisconsin

23. Kansas State

24. Maryland

25. Buffalo

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi State 2, St. John's 2, Ole Miss 1, Yale 1

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kentucky

4. Tennessee

5. Virginia

6. Nevada

7. Michigan

8. Houston

9. North Carolina

10. Michigan State

11. Texas Tech

12. Kansas

13. Marquette

14. LSU

15. Villanova

16. Maryland

17. Wisconsin

18. Purdue

19. Louisville

20. Buffalo

21. Virginia Tech

22. Iowa

23. Cincinnati

24. Kansas State

25. Florida State

