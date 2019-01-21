COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team fell in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, hours before their 7 p.m. tipoff against Missouri.
USC slipped four spots to No. 19. Missouri re-entered the poll at No. 25.
The Gamecocks lost to Mississippi State Thursday in their only game of the week. After Missouri, they'll be off for another week before resuming against Vanderbilt on Jan. 28.
The Clemson women continued to receive votes with 11 this week. The Tigers have won five straight and are at No. 8 N.C. State on Thursday.
The USC men received six votes last week but none this week after beating Vanderbilt but losing to LSU. The Gamecocks host No. 16 Auburn Tuesday and are at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. Oregon
6. Stanford
7. Mississippi State
8. N.C. State
9. Oregon State
10. Marquette
11. Maryland
12. Texas
13. Syracuse
14. Rutgers
15. Kentucky
16. Arizona State
17. Iowa
18. Gonzaga
19. South Carolina
20. Iowa State
21. Utah
22. Florida State
23. Michigan State
24. Texas A&M
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes: BYU 32; Tennessee 23; Minnesota 21; Drake 20; UCF 20; South Dakota 11; Clemson 11; California 9; DePaul 8; Miami 6; Boise State 3; Indiana 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Connecticut
3. Notre Dame
4. Louisville
5. Oregon
6. Mississippi State
7. Stanford
8. N.C. State
9. Marquette
10. Syracuse
11. Oregon State
12. Maryland
13. Texas
14. Gonzaga
15. South Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Rutgers
18. Iowa
19. Michigan State
20. Arizona State
21. Florida State
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Minnesota
25. South Dakota
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State
7. Nevada
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Virginia Tech
11. North Carolina
12. Marquette
13. Maryland
14. Texas Tech
15. Buffalo
16. Auburn
17. Houston
18. Villanova
19. Iowa
20. Ole Miss
21. N.C. State
22. Mississippi State
23. Louisville
24. Iowa State
25. LSU
Others receiving votes: Florida State 139, Purdue 111, Kansas State 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray State 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2, Florida 2, TCU 1, Hofstra 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Gonzaga
3. Duke
4. Virginia
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State
7. Virginia Tech
8. Kansas
9. Nevada
10. Maryland
11. North Carolina
12. Texas Tech
13. Kentucky
14. Houston
15. Marquette
16. Buffalo
17. Ole Miss
18. Villanova
19. N.C. State
20. Auburn
21. Louisville
22. Mississippi State
23. Iowa
24. LSU
25. Nebraska