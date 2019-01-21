NCAA North Carolina AT South Carolina Basketball (copy)

Doniyah Cliney should receive several minutes against Missouri Monday. AP/Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team fell in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, hours before their 7 p.m. tipoff against Missouri. 

USC slipped four spots to No. 19. Missouri re-entered the poll at No. 25.

The Gamecocks lost to Mississippi State Thursday in their only game of the week. After Missouri, they'll be off for another week before resuming against Vanderbilt on Jan. 28. 

The Clemson women continued to receive votes with 11 this week. The Tigers have won five straight and are at No. 8 N.C. State on Thursday. 

The USC men received six votes last week but none this week after beating Vanderbilt but losing to LSU. The Gamecocks host No. 16 Auburn Tuesday and are at Oklahoma State on Saturday. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. Oregon

6. Stanford

7. Mississippi State

8. N.C. State

9. Oregon State

10. Marquette

11. Maryland

12. Texas

13. Syracuse

14. Rutgers

15. Kentucky

16. Arizona State

17. Iowa

18. Gonzaga

19. South Carolina

20. Iowa State

21. Utah

22. Florida State

23. Michigan State

24. Texas A&M

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: BYU 32; Tennessee 23; Minnesota 21; Drake 20; UCF 20; South Dakota 11; Clemson 11; California 9; DePaul 8; Miami 6; Boise State 3; Indiana 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Connecticut

3. Notre Dame

4. Louisville

5. Oregon

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. N.C. State

9. Marquette

10. Syracuse

11. Oregon State

12. Maryland

13. Texas

14. Gonzaga

15. South Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Rutgers

18. Iowa

19. Michigan State

20. Arizona State

21. Florida State

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Minnesota

25. South Dakota

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Duke 

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Nevada

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Virginia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Marquette

13. Maryland

14. Texas Tech

15. Buffalo

16. Auburn

17. Houston

18. Villanova

19. Iowa

20. Ole Miss

21. N.C. State

22. Mississippi State

23. Louisville

24. Iowa State

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Florida State 139, Purdue 111, Kansas State 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray State 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2, Florida 2, TCU 1, Hofstra 1

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Gonzaga

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Virginia Tech

8. Kansas

9. Nevada

10. Maryland

11. North Carolina

12. Texas Tech

13. Kentucky

14. Houston

15. Marquette

16. Buffalo

17. Ole Miss

18. Villanova

19. N.C. State

20. Auburn

21. Louisville

22. Mississippi State

23. Iowa

24. LSU

25. Nebraska

