The South Carolina women fell and the Clemson men fell out in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball polls released on Monday.
The Tigers (5-1) had their first loss in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic, falling to Creighton. The defeat pushed Clemson from 16th to unranked.
Clemson was set to host Nebraska Monday night.
USC (3-3) fell by two points to a top-10 Oregon State team and then lost in overtime to Drake. The Gamecocks fell out of the top 10 for the first time in 89 weeks last week and slipped even further to No. 18 this week.
USC hosts Dayton Thursday.
Men's AP TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. Virginia
5. Nevada
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan
8. Auburn
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. North Carolina
12. Kansas State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa
15. Florida State
16. Ohio State
17. Texas
18. Oregon
19. Purdue
20. Texas Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Wisconsin
23. Villanova
24. Maryland
25. Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa State 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1
CLONINGER'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. Nevada
5. Virginia
6. Tennessee
7. Kentucky
8. Michigan
9. Auburn
10. North Carolina
11. Virginia Tech
12. Kansas State
13. Michigan State
14. Maryland
15. Ohio State
16. Florida State
17. Texas Tech
18. Purdue
19. Clemson
20. Mississippi State
21. Iowa
22. Oregon
23. Buffalo
24. Wisconsin
25. Furman
WOMEN'S AP TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Maryland
8. Stanford
9. Oregon State
10. Texas
11. Tennessee
12. Syracuse
13. N.C. State
14. Iowa
15. California
16. DePaul
17. Texas A&M
18. South Carolina
19. Arizona State
20. Minnesota
21. Miami
22. Marquette
23. Iowa State
24. Drake
25. Kentucky
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Northwestern 59, Missouri 59, Georgia 18, USF 17, Virginia Tech 13, Michigan 10, Utah 6, North Carolina 5, Southern Cal 4, Florida State 3, Boise State 2, LSU 2
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Baylor
5. Mississippi State
6. Louisville
7. Stanford
8. Maryland
9. Oregon State
10. Tennessee
11. Texas
12. N.C. State
13. Syracuse
14. California
15. Iowa
16. Miami
17. DePaul
18. Texas A&M
19. Arizona State
20. South Carolina
21. Marquette
22. Minnesota
23. Iowa State
24. Northwestern
25. Missouri