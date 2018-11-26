Staley

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are on a rare two-game losing streak.

The South Carolina women fell and the Clemson men fell out in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball polls released on Monday. 

The Tigers (5-1) had their first loss in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic, falling to Creighton. The defeat pushed Clemson from 16th to unranked. 

Clemson was set to host Nebraska Monday night. 

USC (3-3) fell by two points to a top-10 Oregon State team and then lost in overtime to Drake. The Gamecocks fell out of the top 10 for the first time in 89 weeks last week and slipped even further to No. 18 this week. 

USC hosts Dayton Thursday. 

Men's AP TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Nevada

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan

8. Auburn

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. North Carolina

12. Kansas State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Iowa

15. Florida State

16. Ohio State

17. Texas

18. Oregon

19. Purdue

20. Texas Tech

21. Buffalo

22. Wisconsin

23. Villanova

24. Maryland

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa State 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1

CLONINGER'S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. Nevada

5. Virginia

6. Tennessee

7. Kentucky

8. Michigan

9. Auburn

10. North Carolina

11. Virginia Tech

12. Kansas State

13. Michigan State

14. Maryland

15. Ohio State

16. Florida State

17. Texas Tech

18. Purdue

19. Clemson

20. Mississippi State

21. Iowa

22. Oregon

23. Buffalo

24. Wisconsin

25. Furman

WOMEN'S AP TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Maryland

8. Stanford

9. Oregon State

10. Texas

11. Tennessee

12. Syracuse

13. N.C. State

14. Iowa

15. California

16. DePaul

17. Texas A&M

18. South Carolina

19. Arizona State

20. Minnesota

21. Miami

22. Marquette

23. Iowa State

24. Drake

25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Northwestern 59, Missouri 59, Georgia 18, USF 17, Virginia Tech 13, Michigan 10, Utah 6, North Carolina 5, Southern Cal 4, Florida State 3, Boise State 2, LSU 2

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Baylor

5. Mississippi State

6. Louisville

7. Stanford

8. Maryland

9. Oregon State

10. Tennessee

11. Texas

12. N.C. State

13. Syracuse

14. California

15. Iowa

16. Miami

17. DePaul

18. Texas A&M

19. Arizona State

20. South Carolina

21. Marquette

22. Minnesota

23. Iowa State

24. Northwestern

25. Missouri

