Sapakoff: ‘Underdog’ role suits South Carolina women’s basketball team

Dawn Staley's team is on exam break after having its Sunday game at Duke snowed out. File/AP

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team dropped three spots to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. 

The Gamecocks beat Appalachian State last week and had their scheduled game at Duke snowed out. They hope to reschedule the match with the Blue Devils sometime this season.

Despite not losing a game, USC dropped three spots in the poll. The Gamecocks are off this week for exams before traveling to Purdue on Sunday. 

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Notre Dame

3. Baylor

4. Louisville

5. Mississippi State

6. Maryland

7. Oregon

8. Oregon State

9. Tennessee

10. N.C. State

11. Stanford

12. Texas

13. Minnesota

14. California

15. Syracuse

16. Iowa

17. Arizona State

18. Kentucky

19. Marquette

20. DePaul

21. Gonzaga

22. Missouri

23. Michigan State

24. Miami

25. South Carolina

Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida State 22, Virginia Tech 21, USF 16, Iowa State 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, North Carolina 1, South Dakota State 1, Central Michigan 1

AP MEN'S TOP 25

1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. Tennessee

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Virginia

7. Nevada

8. Auburn

9. Michigan State

10. Florida State

11. Texas Tech

12. North Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. Buffalo

15. Ohio State

16. Wisconsin

17. Villanova

18. Mississippi State

19. Kentucky

20. Arizona State

21. Marquette

22. Iowa

23. Furman

24. Houston

25. Syracuse

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John's 57, Purdue 40, NC State 26, Iowa State 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Minnesota 2, Butler 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1

