COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team dropped three spots to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
The Gamecocks beat Appalachian State last week and had their scheduled game at Duke snowed out. They hope to reschedule the match with the Blue Devils sometime this season.
Despite not losing a game, USC dropped three spots in the poll. The Gamecocks are off this week for exams before traveling to Purdue on Sunday.
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Notre Dame
3. Baylor
4. Louisville
5. Mississippi State
6. Maryland
7. Oregon
8. Oregon State
9. Tennessee
10. N.C. State
11. Stanford
12. Texas
13. Minnesota
14. California
15. Syracuse
16. Iowa
17. Arizona State
18. Kentucky
19. Marquette
20. DePaul
21. Gonzaga
22. Missouri
23. Michigan State
24. Miami
25. South Carolina
Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida State 22, Virginia Tech 21, USF 16, Iowa State 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, North Carolina 1, South Dakota State 1, Central Michigan 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Notre Dame
3. Baylor
4. Mississippi State
5. Oregon
6. Louisville
7. Maryland
8. Oregon State
9. Tennessee
10. Stanford
11. N.C. State
12. California
13. Minnesota
14. Syracuse
15. Texas
16. Arizona State
17. Iowa
18. DePaul
19. Miami
20. South Carolina
21. Kentucky
22. Marquette
23. Texas A&M
24. Missouri
25. Gonzaga
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Kansas
2. Duke
3. Tennessee
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Virginia
7. Nevada
8. Auburn
9. Michigan State
10. Florida State
11. Texas Tech
12. North Carolina
13. Virginia Tech
14. Buffalo
15. Ohio State
16. Wisconsin
17. Villanova
18. Mississippi State
19. Kentucky
20. Arizona State
21. Marquette
22. Iowa
23. Furman
24. Houston
25. Syracuse
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John's 57, Purdue 40, NC State 26, Iowa State 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Minnesota 2, Butler 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Kansas
2. Tennessee
3. Gonzaga
4. Duke
5. Nevada
6. Virginia
7. Michigan
8. Auburn
9. Florida State
10. Texas Tech
11. North Carolina
12. Virginia Tech
13. Michigan State
14. Ohio State
15. Buffalo
16. Arizona State
17. Mississippi State
18. Kentucky
19. Kansas State
20. Maryland
21. Houston
22. Wisconsin
23. Furman
24. Oklahoma
25. Iowa