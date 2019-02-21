COLUMBIA — It would be simple to blame the loss on Te’a Cooper’s injury. South Carolina’s leading scorer and a plus defender hit the deck early in the first quarter and didn’t return, the early prognosis a sprained left ankle.
That would be too easy. The No. 13 Gamecocks didn’t lose to No. 15 Kentucky 65-57 Thursday because of the injury, a defeat that put them a game behind league-leading Mississippi State in the race for the regular-season championship, because Cooper was out.
They lost because they gave the game away.
USC had 21 turnovers, many against Kentucky’s press, and the Wildcats took control with a 13-3 fourth-quarter run.
A complete story will be posted shortly.