STARKVILLE, MISS. — South Carolina has no problem playing three quarters at Humphrey Coliseum.
The fourth continues to give the Gamecocks problems.
Fifteenth-ranked USC dropped its first SEC game of the season on Thursday, 89-74, to No. 7 Mississippi State in a mirror image of last year’s contest. The Gamecocks (12-5, 4-1 SEC) were right there through the first three periods, Te’a Cooper’s second buzzer-beating 3-pointer of the game leaving them a point short at the end of the third.
But the Bulldogs, firing every one of the weapons in their sizable arsenal, won the final 10 minutes, the game and undisputed first place in the SEC. MSU out-scored the Gamecocks 24-10 in the fourth.
“Probably the same shots (Blair) Schaefer hit on us midway through the fourth quarter last year,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We wanted to help a little bit off the shooter if there was a direct line drive, but (Jordan) Danberry came to a complete stop and she was pivoting, and we helped too long, gave (Andra Espinoza-Hunter) a clean look.”
Espinoza-Hunter’s only basket of the game gave MSU (17-1, 5-0) an eight-point lead with seven minutes to play. Forced to foul and launch 3-pointers, the final score didn’t indicate how close the Gamecocks were, but any way they cut it, they loss.
Center Tearia McCowan (26 points, 24 rebounds) had her way with USC’s undersized interior and Danberry (20) constantly ran past the Gamecocks’ guards. The Gamecocks filled the nets with a solid 44.3 shooting percentage, led by 27 points from Cooper, but couldn’t get enough stops.
Trending up
- The Gamecocks’ depth continued to flourish. When Alexis Jennings and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan were each in foul trouble in the first quarter, red-hot shooting helped USC overcome the absence.
Bianca Jackson, who’s struggled to replace her freshman-year numbers and minutes, came off the bench and popped back-to-back 3-pointers. It was part of a fusillade that sponsored a brief five-point lead.
Ty Harris had four 3-pointers among her 17 points.
- Thursday wasn’t their night, but if USC plays the way it did the rest of the season — and keeping in mind that nobody else in the league has a 6-foot-7 center — it will be right there with Mississippi State for the regular-season championship.
Only a tie is required to win a title, although seeding in the SEC tournament is at stake. But the tournament is in Greenville, and the Gamecocks have clearly had no problem beating MSU in a tournament setting.
The rematch is March 3 in Columbia.
Trending down
- Herbert Harrigan was whistled for a first-quarter flagrant foul that looked accidental. If anything, it seemed like Anriel Howard sold it by turning a tap to the nose into being belted with a 2x4.
“An elbow to the face,” Staley said. “I’ll just leave it there, because there were a lot of elbows to the faces, but hers got looked at.”
Perhaps there could be some good to come out of it. The Gamecocks could use an officiating crew that has an eye for elbows in their next game.
- The final rebounding numbers were an unsightly 49-24. Staley has often said rebounding is a decision, not a skill, but when MSU has one player with 24 boards, it’s tough.
“She’s big. We had to do what we could do,” Cooper said. “We tried the best we could.”
That’s how
Remember how easy A’ja Wilson made it look, and how you never really thought of the other team? The opponents were an afterthought because defending her was their problem.
The Gamecocks who played with Wilson saw what the opponents saw as they tried to defend McCowan. There was nothing they could do when she was taller and stronger than them.
Coming up
The Gamecocks host Missouri on Monday.