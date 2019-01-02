COLUMBIA — It’s not going to be like it was.
That’s in terms of approach, not necessarily results.
“I feel like we’re very equipped. Tonight was obviously not our best viewing,” South Carolina senior forward Alexis Jennings said after a closer-than-it-looked 66-53 win over Furman on Sunday. “We’re going to get it together really quickly.”
That would be ideal. Not only do the No. 23 Gamecocks start the 16-game SEC gauntlet Thursday night, they’re playing at No. 21 Texas A&M and against Chennedy Carter, the league’s top scorer.
If there’s one word to sum the 12 games USC (8-4) has played, it’s “inconsistent.” Dawn Staley has one of her deepest rosters, meaning rotations are still being fine-tuned, and the Gamecocks continue to search for their go-to player.
“It’s a constant battle to get them to lock in and play (defensively),” Staley said. “It surely doesn’t help that we have to play 11, 12 players, but I’m a coach that I’ll give you an opportunity to make a mistake or two. Three or four is where it’s costing you.
“I got to try to find the right combination and let them play through some stuff. That’s why you got seven guards and six post players.”
League play has always been what separates the stallions from the plow horses, and there weren’t many better than USC the past five seasons. The Gamecocks piled up an astounding 59-5 regular-season conference record over four years, claiming four straight regular-season championships; they “slipped” to 12-4 last year but still finished tied for second, losing two games because A’ja Wilson was injured.
Those were heady days, Colonial Life Arena beginning its tenure as the highest-attended women’s venue in the country where fans knew USC was going to win and most likely blow out whatever SEC opponent dared step foot on the hallowed floor. This season can definitely feature the wins.
Blowouts? Those won’t be nearly as numerous based on what’s been seen thus far.
But as long as USC wins, it doesn’t matter how it’s done.
“We just got to figure out what flows and what will continue to flow,” point guard Ty Harris said. “Communication. That’s about it.”
The Gamecocks have several storylines going into the A&M game, other than trying to slow down Carter, who’s dusting foes for a cool 21 points per game.
• USC’s post game is fighting its own inconsistency. Jennings, slowed by offseason knee surgery, looks ready to play 30 minutes per night and can be unstoppable if she can finish through contact. That’s been a problem for all of USC’s forwards thus far, and really makes them miss former assistant coach Darius Taylor.
Taylor, a former Michigan player, would practice full-go with USC’s women. Players learned quickly how to score despite being bumped, pushed, blocked and checked. There is still a men’s practice squad and managers who can slam padded bags into the players as they work, but it’s not nearly the same as when Taylor was showing no mercy.
• Jennings and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan look like USC’s best post duo and operate well together. With Jennings bullish on the block and Herbert Harrigan able to drive from the wing to score at the rim, or hit a 10- to 15-footer inside the 3-point line, it’s tricky to stop both at the same time.
• Te’a Cooper can be a lights-out scorer. She’s shown that. She hasn’t shown it as much recently. It’s not just missing shots, either; she’s not taking shots.
“I just think she’s not as aggressive as she’s been. I don’t know if it’s a semantics thing, I don’t know what it is,” Staley said. “I’m not telling her not to shoot the ball. Surely I’ll take her aggressiveness, the way she was playing early in the season. But sometimes players go up and down in the season.”
Cooper says her knee was acting up at the Vancouver Showcase but it’s all cleared up now (she practiced Wednesday without a sleeve on her leg). “I’m back now. I’m ready,” Cooper said. “I spoke to (coach), we had a conversation, and we’re on the same page and that’s all I really needed.”
• The SEC is always rugged but this year it’s rather top-heavy. Mississippi State is the best team and Tennessee again has a roster as stunningly talented as it is thin. Kentucky has turned into one of the league’s best squads with freshman Rhyne Howard giving veteran guard Maci Morris a complement.
The rest of the SEC is where USC has to feast if it’s going to make a run at the title. A&M and Missouri are one-star teams led by Carter and Sophie Cunningham. Auburn and Arkansas have great records but haven’t played great competition. LSU’s decent and Georgia is solid, but has not played up to its preseason ranking.
Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Florida are not good.
“The SEC is a different beast in itself,” Staley said. “Obviously, our players are ready to lock up and play in our league.”