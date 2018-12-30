COLUMBIA — If South Carolina has to win this way all season — and there’s nothing to suggest the Gamecocks won’t have to — well, at least they’ll win.
The No. 25 Gamecocks sputtered to another ugly victory 66-53 over Furman Sunday, ending the pre-SEC schedule at 8-4 and leaving a general air of mystery about what will happen over the 16-game league gauntlet. USC has some great individual talent, some stretches where it plays lockdown defense and is lethal from the 3-point line.
Then there are stretches like Sunday’s where they let opponents shoot while standing flat-footed in the lane, refuse to move for rebounds and look like they have no idea how to run an actual offensive play. It had been nine days since the Gamecocks played but their lethargy couldn’t be blamed on Christmas after they displayed a lot of the same in the 11 games before Sunday’s.
“It’s still a young, inexperienced team that’s growing,” coach Dawn Staley said. “Hopefully we’ve had enough chinks in our armor to put it all together when we start SEC play.”
Trending up
* Alexis Jennings led the team with 19 points and took over the final three minutes, when Furman cut an 11-point deficit to five. She can be dominant every night and said her health is finally to the point where she can stay in the game.
“I felt pretty good out there tonight. Getting back into my groove and who I am as a player,” she said. “I feel like I am capable of that 40-minute game.”
* Mikiah Herbert Harrigan blocked another three shots on Sunday, giving her 25 for the season.
* Scoring is balanced with Staley employing maybe the deepest rotation she’s ever had. Ten of the 11 players who took the floor scored, with freshman Destanni Henderson contributing 10.
Trending down
* The defense was often caught standing still on plays the coaches schooled them on in film study. Furman, with one player at 6-foot-3, had 28 points in the paint and out-rebounded the Gamecocks by four.
“Simplify,” Staley said as the main issue. “Do what you can see. You can’t see it, then don’t do it.”
* The Gamecocks can play brilliantly in stretches and completely reversed in others. USC led 54-43 with 5:36 to go and 56-52 with 2:45 to go. Included in there were a missed rebound, a foul and three turnovers, part of 18 for the game.
“Just not having dry spells, and continue our stretches of runs,” point guard Ty Harris said. “We just got to figure out what flows and what will continue to flow.”
* Te’a Cooper is a scoring dynamo but seems to be trying to get her teammates more involved. She had four points and six turnovers Sunday, a game after scoring 16. Cooper had 11 points combined in the two games before the 16-pointer.
Staley isn’t telling her not to shoot. They haven’t needed her to lead the way the last stretch of the pre-SEC season but that’s about to change, quickly.
What’s it gonna be?
USC wisely tried to work inside against a team it was bigger than, but the Gamecocks couldn’t get any shots to fall. In the second half, they went back to their bread and butter (the 3-pointer), but after not shooting them in the first 20 minutes, they wound up 4-of-15 from deep.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at No. 23 Texas A&M on Thursday to begin SEC play.