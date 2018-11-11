MONTGOMERY, Ala. — New look, same result.
Tenth-ranked South Carolina blistered Alabama State 94-38 Sunday in a season-opening win, unveiling its life post-A’ja Wilson as a dizzying mix of speed. With seven guards dotting the roster and more than a few who can handle the ball, USC ran at will against the Hornets and destroyed their nest with a swarm of transition buckets.
Te’a Cooper, playing her first game in two years after hurting a knee and then transferring from Tennessee, led the Gamecocks with 17 points despite taking most of the second half off. Bianca Jackson, playing her mother’s team in the gym where she spent six of every seven days in as a child, found her 3-point stroke in the second half and added 13. Freshman Destanni Henderson and junior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan joined them in double figures as every player on the available roster scored.
Coach Dawn Staley said the one-sided preview will be what she wants her team to look like all year. She wants to consistently push the pace, and if the 3-pointers are open, to not hesitate.
USC smoked 10 of 25 attempts from long range Sunday.
“We will be. We will be a very good 3-point shooting team,” Staley said. “That is something that we’ve ingrained in them over the summer and throughout our preseason practices.”
Jennings, Cuevas-Moore sit
As Staley said would happen on Friday, Alexis Jennings did not suit up. Neither did Bianca Cuevas-Moore, who is still recovering from February knee surgery.
Trending up
* Cooper often seemed to be playing too fast to start, trying to cram two years’ worth of sitting into one minute’s worth of court time. But she shook off the rust to score 17 points with three steals and three assists, displaying the aptitude that made her one of the country’s top recruits and an All-SEC freshman.
“It felt great. I was a little nervous in the beginning, but my teammates made me feel better,” she said. “They calmed me down.”
* Jackson’s homecoming was a top storyline before the game, the sophomore returning to the gym where her mother, Freda Freeman-Jackson, has coached for 20 years. The stands packed with family and friends may have affected her at first, but she hit three 3-pointers in a solid second half.
“(Mom) didn’t really say anything,” Jackson said. “We caught eye contact a couple of times and gave a friendly smirk, but she didn’t really say anything.”
* Herbert Harrigan had three of the Gamecocks’ seven blocked shots, continuing her red-hot finish from last year. She’ll be vital to the post game this season as an elite shot-blocker, a deceptive scorer and a leader at a very young position.
Trending down
* Staley declared this will be a good 3-point shooting team, and for one night, it was proven. There will be games where they don’t fall, though.
* Sophomore LaDazhia Williams was ready to make an impact this year after being hindered by a nagging hamstring throughout last season. She had four points and three fouls in seven minutes.
Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm
Staley described the Gamecocks’ offensive philosophy with an interesting term.
“I do want us to move the ball,” she said. “I don’t want to be a team that has to Flintstone it and take two or three dribbles to get going.”
Coming up
The Gamecocks host Clemson on Thursday. It will be Amanda Butler’s first time facing Staley and USC in a rivalry game, but the two coaches met several times when Butler was at Florida.