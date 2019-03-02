COLUMBIA — There’s a row of detached arms in Dawn Staley’s office, remnants from what looks like a mannequin explosion, but it was never about the art.
It’s about the fingers. Many of them are fitted with championship rings, evidence of the program Staley has built at South Carolina.
Sunday, she and her program have a chance to add another.
“That’s what you play for,” Staley said. “All of our players want it. They want to be champions in any regard.”
To be clear, Sunday opponent Mississippi State has already won the SEC regular-season championship. But because the SEC’s tiebreaker procedures only come into play when determining seeding for next week’s SEC tournament, the Gamecocks can still win the title by winning Sunday.
It’s not “sharing” or “splitting” or “getting a piece of” a championship. It’s a championship, with none of the ensuing banners or rings printed with “co-champs” or an asterisk. USC and Tennessee won the 2014-15 championship, part of the Gamecocks’ four-year streak of titles, and the banner in each arena simply reads “champions.”
As for the argument that it only really counts if the No. 1 tournament seed comes with the title, the Gamecocks have a shot at that, too. It will require beating MSU along with Georgia and Missouri winning their Sunday games, but it’s possible.
Whatever comes with it, a win Sunday means a championship, which would be USC’s fifth in six seasons. And it would come in a year where expectations were high because of the program’s success, but the path toward reaching those goals was treacherous.
“I thought it would be a little bit more clean for us. We were in the driver’s seat a week and a half ago (before losing to Kentucky),” Staley said. “Now, we’re looking, but we’re right there.”
The Gamecocks knew they had talent coming into this season, but nothing could replace the talent — unanimous National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson. The WNBA Rookie of the Year not only brought 20 points and numerous big plays per night for four years, she was the one always there, always ready to take the big shot, and almost always deliver.
Staley knew she had a lot of new pieces to plug in, a lot of returning players that had to step up their games. And they would have to do it against a schedule spotted with some of the country’s best teams.
“I believed in the group. I knew what other teams were bringing back as well, but if this team gelled, quickly, if people accepted their roles … ” Staley said. “There were a lot of ifs going into the season but for us to be standing here, I believed it would take place.”
The Gamecocks began 4-4 but righted themselves in SEC play, Staley tinkering with rotations throughout. They’ve been forced to adjust again with Te’a Cooper suffering a late-season sprained ankle (she’s iffy for Sunday) but have found ways to still be in a championship situation.
It’s why USC’s marketing department, taking cues from Staley’s declaration that USC’s fans are family (“FAMS”), printed white shirts with four images on the front for Sunday. They’re each of the Gamecocks’ regular-season championship rings, which were also sported on the fingers of Bianca Cuevas-Moore, who modeled the shirt in an online video.
“It means a lot,” said Doniyah Cliney, like Cuevas-Moore a fifth-year senior. “We have to protect what we started four years ago, so we just look forward to continuing for the future and for the incoming class.”
A bulk of those rings have been earned against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have taken two of the last three matchups against USC, including in Starkville Jan. 17, but USC won the one that meant a championship — last year’s SEC tournament final.
There’s another one to be won today, in Columbia, in front of the fans that Staley has made feel so special that they’ve led the country in attendance four straight years.
“I think it’s more of a celebration of our senior class, Doniyah and Bianca, especially, because they’ve been here for five years,” Staley said. “Hopefully we can put Nelly (Perry) in position where she can get her a ring.”
There are still a few unadorned fingers in her office just waiting for that to happen.