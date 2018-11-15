COLUMBIA — One more time before it’s put to bed.
Defense (or lack thereof) cost South Carolina a win at Florida. Not play-calling, not a conservative mindset, not easing off the gas pedal.
The Gamecocks scored 31 points, which should have been enough to win, especially on the road in the SEC. Coach Will Muschamp pointed out this week that most of USC's plays in the fourth quarter against Florida were run-pass options with the Gamecocks mostly running the ball, which worked well enough to give them a 31-14 lead.
Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon called the same plays and quarterback Jake Bentley chose run when reading the defense. Muschamp had no problems with McClendon’s calls or Bentley’s decisions.
What he had a problem with was his defense doesn’t know how to tackle. But under Muschamp, of course the offense is always going to be questioned.
“The other day, it was all based on the look and we felt good about the decisions that were made. Obviously, we didn’t get the results that we wanted,” he said. “That’s unfortunate, but we’ll go back and continue to look at the situation. What do we need to do better to put our guys in a better situation to be successful?”
USC can’t get that game back so it has to try and be better Saturday against Chattanooga and then next week in the lone chance left to make this a tremendous season. So why didn’t the plays work as well as they did in building the big lead?
Florida adjusted and began making the plays it hadn’t earlier. Throw that in with a couple of key missed blocks, and the up-tempo RPO game stalled.
Bentley clarified that it’s him and only him who makes the call. The play he gets from the sideline is either a straight run or an RPO. He chooses based on what he sees.
“Kind of a rule of thumb, if it gets cloudy or something’s not right, just hand it off. That’s kind of our thing — you can’t be wrong handing it off,” Bentley said. “Granted, there might be a guy that’s unblocked, but we’re taking care of the ball.”
Even the offensive line has no idea what’s coming. It’s playing assignments that can cover both angles.
“We don’t even know,” left guard Zack Bailey said. “Most of the time, we’re looking back to see if either he’s thinking throw or the ball’s getting run behind us, so we don’t know.”
Bentley reads the run box, decides whether to run or throw, and calls for the ball. It works better when going fast, it obviously works better when the opponent is preparing for the run and leaving one man on Deebo Samuel, who caught a quick slant and raced 89 yards.
In the fourth quarter, the Gators showed a run box but often brought a safety from pass coverage into the box while Bentley was in his cadence. That gave Florida an extra man, but again, Mon Denson still ran for a first down on the first two plays of the drive when USC led 31-28.
It just didn’t work the next three plays, and the Gamecocks’ sieve of a defense let the Gators’ runners do whatever they wanted to do on their way to the winning touchdown.
USC’s offense has been demonstrably better this season but the criticism hasn’t faded. Yet they’re not going to change what was working.