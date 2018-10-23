COLUMBIA — South Carolina will have a seventh home game.
Coach Will Muschamp confirmed the Gamecocks will play on Dec. 1 to make up for their Sept. 15 game that was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. USC is still waiting to finalize the opponent, but the game will be played.
“I’m very confident we’ll be playing Dec. 1,” Muschamp said. “I don’t know against who.”
The plan was to always play Marshall, the cancelled opponent, on Dec. 1 but neither school can commit to it. While the Gamecocks will definitely be free that weekend, the Thundering Herd may not.
Marshall is tied for second place in Conference USA's East division with Middle Tennessee, but would lose a tiebreaker due to the Blue Raiders' 34-24 win over Marshall on Oct. 5. Both teams are behind Florida International, and the Herd don't play FIU until Nov. 24.
Other Conference USA teams may also be in the mix as the Gamecocks' potential opponent.
USC is 3-3 and needs three more wins for bowl eligibility. Considering three of the Gamecocks' remaining five games are on the road, and two are against Top-10 teams, the Dec. 1 game may be crucial for USC's bowl chances.