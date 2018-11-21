COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp knew he may be fighting an uphill battle.
Bryan Edwards received his first offer at age 13 from South Carolina and the talented athlete from Conway wanted to be a Gamecock. Clemson was three days behind with an offer, and when USC assistant coach Brad Lawing joined Muschamp’s staff at Florida and raved about the kid, the Gators also sent an offer.
Edwards committed to USC and never completely backed off when Steve Spurrier quit halfway through the 2015 season, but he felt he owed it to himself to take another look at other schools. Clemson was there, and while Muschamp was in Edwards’ home on the first night of contact after he was hired at USC, what started as a great meet-and-greet took a downturn.
“We had a wonderful visit until this guy walked in the room — I think it was his uncle — who actually played at Clemson,” Muschamp said. “He had an orange jacket on and I thought, ‘Well, this isn’t going well.’”
It wasn’t Edwards’ uncle, it was his grandfather, Eddie Geathers. Geathers intercepted 12 passes as a Clemson defensive back from 1977-80.
“I was a Georgia fan growing up,” Edwards said. “But I experienced a couple of Clemson games, I experienced a couple of South Carolina games, but I never really leaned either way.”
At least, not until Spurrier got the first commitment and Muschamp reaffirmed it. Thirty-five games later, Edwards has caught a pass in every game of his career, joined a list of just nine others in the 2,000-yard receiving club and hopes to show the Tigers what they could have had in Saturday’s rivalry clash, the third of his career.
“No matter what happened in the past, you should be motivated,” Edwards said. “It’s Clemson-Carolina, you know? You got to be ready to go.”
Edwards crossed the 2,000-yard mark — joining Alshon Jeffery, Kenny McKinley, Sterling Sharpe and Sidney Rice, among others — last week and added another highlight-reel catch to a growing number of them. He’s continued the path that Conway High School coach Chuck Jordan always saw for him.
“I remember his middle school coach told me, ‘This is the best one I ever had,’” said Jordan, who coached at Conway for 34 years and now serves as Coastal Carolina’s analyst for high school relations. “We started using him as a receiver in passing downs from time to time, but in the playoffs, he was double-duty.
“I was watching us on defense, thinking, ‘I got a stud sitting on the sideline watching the game with me. Why?’”
Edwards blossomed as a receiver and a defensive back and had a USC offer as a ninth-grader. When Spurrier left, Clemson re-entered the picture but wanted Edwards as an “athlete” since they were stocked at receiver but could use help in the secondary.
“That’s why we liked him a lot in high school,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He was an athlete who played all over the field. But he’s a really good football player. And a good kid.”
What everybody saw was Edwards’ natural gift at leaving the ground, finding the ball in the air and pulling it in.
“He could move in the air,” Jordan said. “Being able to turn and get the back-shoulder catch, not a lot of people can do that. Bryan’s such an odd commodity, with his ability to do that with his size.”
Edwards, who is 6-3, 220 pounds, will have a shot at the NFL someday. As a junior this year, he’ll submit paperwork to judge his draft grade. He did not participate in USC’s Senior Night and is not planning on leaving early, but that could change based on what the NFL tells him.
In his new role, Jordan has talked with several NFL scouts that have been to Coastal to evaluate players. To them, Edwards is certainly a viable prospect. But that’s in the future.
For now, Jordan and Edwards are hoping for another terrific game this week.
“(We at Coastal) played them the first week, so I talked a little bit of trash to him. Probably stupid to do that because he had a good game against us,” Jordan said. “I see him make a play or they get a big win and I’ll text and congratulate him.”
A message is already written for Sunday. Many are hoping Jordan will be able to send it.
Grace Raynor contributed to this story.