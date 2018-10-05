COLUMBIA — South Carolina had a chance to reclaim its season two weeks ago and did so, walloping Vanderbilt, 37-14.
The Gamecocks didn’t expect to have to embrace the same opportunity again, but a mistake-filled stinker at Kentucky has presented it.
“As a team we need to do the simple things better, whether it's catching the football, whether it's holding onto the ball,” coach Will Muschamp said. “That’s really the emphasis to me with our football team — ‘Let’s do simple better.’ That's where we are.”
As Missouri visits to begin a three-game, month-long stretch where the Gamecocks never leave home, a good season is still there to be had. It’s only obtained if USC keeps its focus between the whistles, in its mind and on the field — and gets what it can from backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia, since it seems he’ll at least play significant minutes Saturday.
Come out too pumped up and hurt the team with foolish individual penalties, and Muschamp is steering a ship headed into his second disastrous Year 3 in his second try at being a head coach.
Here are four keys to a South Carolina win:
Starting quarterback
Scarnecchia is on pace to start, although a final determination won’t be made until pregame. If Jake Bentley is still hobbled in warmups, Scarnecchia will start, with true freshman Dakereon Joyner behind him.
This is Scarnecchia's chance. Muschamp says he can make all the throws, and team sources confirmed that he’s looked better every day in practice this week. Scarnecchia’s role on this team since 2014 has been the faithful clipboard-holder, play some garbage minutes and be forever known as a wonderful young man.
That’s over. It’s likely he’ll at least play, and may make his first career start. Missouri will blitz him since his mobility is in question, and he’s going to have to rely on his arm.
Backup quarterbacks can grab the spotlight and become heroes for a day. Dylan Thompson did it at Clemson in 2012. A dozen years before that, Erik Kimrey threw “The Fade” and was etched into USC lore.
The forward pass
One team’s going to throw it, one team needs to throw it. Missouri has one of the best offenses in the SEC due to quarterback Drew Lock’s right arm, and of course he’s going to take advantage of that against a South Carolina secondary getting thinner by the week. Scarnecchia (or Bentley) will be throwing at a Mizzou pass defense that’s second-worst in the league.
Whoever gets the most stops wins. Or in the Gamecocks’ case, whoever can catch the ball the most wins.
The little things
Catch the ball when it hits you in the hands. Key on the waist, legs and ankles when about to tackle. Don’t trip over your own feet when breaking the line and having a clear path to the end zone.
The Gamecocks do all that and they’re already 10 times better than the team that took the field at Kentucky last week. They can be the complete opposite of whatever that was by concentrating on a few more factors.
Namely, not running across the field to woof at a guy when he’s already down and you’re trailing 14 points. And keeping mouths shut until there’s something good to talk about.
So what, now what?
The Gamecocks have adopted SWNW as one of their many mottoes. It means not letting one bad play, bad series, injury or even a good game dictate what happens next.
USC is playing Missouri wounded. Bentley’s knee may cause him to sit, Bryan Edwards is coming off a sprained ankle, Jamyest Williams has a bum shoulder and J.T. Ibe is out. If USC wants to truly follow its mantra plus another (“Every Week’s A Season”), it has to prove it can win a winnable game at home without some playmakers and coming off a poor showing.
This is the same team that got so riled up about Derek Mason’s “street fight” comments that it kicked Vanderbilt’s hindparts between their ears. If words can cause that, reading the ones stamped on their own wristbands can do the same.
Prediction
Missouri 24, South Carolina 14