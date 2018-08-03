COLUMBIA — South Carolina fans complained for years that the neutral-site baseball game between the Gamecocks and archrival Clemson was tilted toward one side. It wasn't fair, they grumbled, for USC to have to travel to Greenville's Fluor Field to play what was basically a Clemson home game.
The playing field has been evened.
While Game 2 of the three-game series will remain at Fluor next season and in 2021, it will switch to Columbia's Spirit Communications Park in 2020 and 2022. Spirit Communications, home of the Class A Columbia Fireflies, is less than four miles from the Gamecocks' Founders Park.
"Each year, the greatest college baseball rivalry in the nation is played in three different stadiums around the state of South Carolina,” USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “One of these games each year is at a neutral site, and Fluor Field and Spirit Communications Park are among the finest stadiums in minor league baseball. Their staffs are committed to making a first-class environment for our student-athletes."
"The two schools worked together in the process of determining the format and the site selections in this contractual cycle," said a statement from Tanner and Clemson AD Dan Radakovich. "Bids were taken from venues throughout the state of South Carolina and Charlotte. In the end, after careful consideration and discussions, the schools decided to host the neutral-site games of this great rivalry during the next four seasons at Fluor Field in Greenville and Spirit Communications Park in Columbia."
Specific dates and times for the games will be released later but each neutral-site venue will have an equal number of tickets available for each school. Spirit Communications Park holds just over 9,000.
Since 2010, the teams have rotated the three games in a weekend between each home stadium and a neutral site. With the exception of 2012 at Charleston's Riley Park, the neutral-site game was played at Fluor.
USC is 4-4 against Clemson at Fluor under the current format and 1-0 against Clemson in Charleston. But the Gamecocks have dropped the last three games in Greenville.
The Gamecocks have only played once at Spirit Communications Park, taking on College of Charleston (and former coach Chad Holbrook) last season. USC lost, 9-0.