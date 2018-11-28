COLUMBIA — Midway through another lousy season with no coach and no hope, South Carolina’s volleyball team tried to stay together.
Just over a year later, the Gamecocks are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 16 years.
How?
“I did not have this moment in mind, I had no idea what was going to happen after that,” sophomore Jess Vastine said. “It’s amazing to be here right now.”
Vastine and her teammates war-whooped and hollered until they ran out of breath Sunday night when ESPNU’s volleyball selection show announced what they already knew. They were in the postseason after a 19-9 year and their first winning SEC record in a decade.
The man who orchestrated it, rookie coach Tom Mendoza, grinned as he heard the Gamecocks chanting his name but deflected all credit to them.
“We didn’t have to have a lot of meetings convincing people why they should buy in. I think they were bought in, the question was just how we were going to get there,” he said. “They were kind of starving for some success.”
On Oct. 4, 2017, coach Scott Swanson was dismissed mid-season. He was in the middle of his seventh year with a 101-99 record (35-80 SEC) and hadn’t sniffed the postseason.
That wasn’t uncommon for USC volleyball. Since Kim Hudson left following the 2004 season, the Gamecocks watched every other team on campus reach the postseason, usually more than once, and a lot of them bring home significant hardware while they were stuck in the mud. Hudson reached the NCAA tournament six times in eight years, which were six of the only seven times USC got there in a program that had been around since 1973.
Nancy Somera only lasted two seasons before turning the team over to her husband, Ben Somera, who coached four years. Swanson had three winning seasons but his conference record was so poor the Gamecocks’ only chance of reaching the NCAA tournament was by hoping the sheer number of wins would impress the committee.
They never did. And athletics director Ray Tanner had heard of some unhappiness among players.
A players’ coach even as AD, just as he was when transforming USC’s baseball team from good to a national power, Tanner always takes time to talk to the athletes who make up his programs. Even now, Tanner is very complimentary of Swanson and the job he did, but there was a disconnect between players and coach.
“As far back as two years ago, I was having conversations with members of the team and then last year, I did have some conferences with the entire team, as well as some individuals,” Tanner said. “It’s difficult to make changes, but we felt it was the direction we needed to go in.”
“It wasn’t working,” junior Claire Edwards said. “Last year … was a little rough.”
Swanson was fired three games into the SEC season and USC mopped up the rest of a 12-18 year. At the end-of-the-year meeting, the veterans put their arms around each other.
They couldn’t angrily vow they’d be better because they didn’t know who the new coach would be. They didn’t drive a stake in the ground to make 2018 memorable because how could they, in a program that hadn’t seen the postseason since most of its current players were in diapers?
“At that moment, it was definitely ‘Stay together.’ We’re a family first and a team outside of that. That was just making our bond as a team stronger,” All-SEC junior Mikayla Shields said. “We had a lot of different pieces, kind of like a puzzle. You don’t really know where they’re going to fit … until they do.”
Tanner found Mendoza at High Point, a Big South Conference program that somehow gained an at-large berth to the 2017 NCAA tournament. It was the Panthers’ second straight appearance among 47 wins in two years.
“The thing I liked about him was, he’s a coach, you know? He’s a coach,” Tanner said. “That’s what he thinks about all the time and doesn’t worry about a lot on the periphery.”
Mendoza met his team and with his low-key approach, didn’t promise grand visions or boldly declare that there was a new sheriff in town. Yet there was an immediate difference in the locker room.
“Everyone just wants to work really hard for him,” Edwards said. “We respect him and want to play well and want to get wins for him and our team.”
They began 4-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2002, the last NCAA tournament year. The Gamecocks beat a Top 25 team (Missouri) for only the second time in a dozen seasons. Two matches later, they clinched a winning SEC record for the first time since 2008.
Mendoza had won against a schedule rated in the Top 35 for strength and his team was No. 32 in the RPI. They knew they were in Sunday but it was still a celebration when it was announced.
The Gamecocks will play Colorado in Minneapolis during Friday’s first round. With a win, USC would advance to play the winner of regional host Minnesota and Bryant.
Tanner beamed as his newest coach thanked the team, then reminded them how hard they worked to get here. There’s still a lot that can be accomplished, but look at how they’ve already overcome the rough spots.
“We had nine of them,” Mendoza said, referring to the losses. “But I don’t think there was ever a time where we thought we were not going to get there.”