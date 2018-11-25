COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s volleyball team sat in a semicircle around the TV, some with clasped hands but most relaxed. The ESPNU telecast was about to tell them what they mostly already knew.
They’re in.
The Gamecocks made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002 on Sunday night, putting a beautiful bow on coach Tom Mendoza’s rookie season. Taking over the worst program on campus that turfed coach Scott Swanson in the middle of last season, Mendoza guided USC (19-9) to its best win total in a decade and notched just its eighth postseason berth.
“We’re really proud and excited and happy for our student-athletes,” Mendoza said, as his gleeful team chanted, “Tom! Tom! Tom!” behind him. “Looking at what this group’s been through this year and years past, I think they’re definitely deserving not just for the resume they put together but the way they worked together.”
The Gamecocks will play Colorado in Minneapolis on Friday in the first round. With a win, USC would advance to play the winner of host Minnesota and Bryant.
USC junior Brittany McLean transferred from Minnesota to USC after last season.
Former coach Kim Hudson took the Gamecocks to the NCAAs six times in eight years, and it’s been a dry stretch since her last in 2002. USC posted an RPI of 32 this season and placed two players, Mikayla Robinson and Mikayla Shields, on the All-SEC team.