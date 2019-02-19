COLUMBIA — They didn’t quit when they began 4-7. They didn’t quit when trailing double digits in four other SEC games this year.
With fourth place in the SEC glowing so brightly, and a chance — slim as it may be — to get onto the NCAA Tournament bubble with a strong end-of-season run, South Carolina wasn’t about to quit now.
The Gamecocks broke a 61-all contest with a 9-0 run Tuesday and raced past Mississippi 79-64, taking a one-game lead on the Rebels for fourth place in the SEC. USC (14-12, 9-4) holds the cushion and tiebreaker with five games to go.
“Probably the best 40 minutes of defensive basketball we’ve played in a long time,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “Just shows how connected these kids are with what we’re trying to do.”
The Gamecocks also clinched no worse than a .500 finish in the league for just the eighth time in 28 years. With one more win, Martin will become the only coach in school history to post three winning SEC seasons.
Trending up
* It’s no surprise to see USC trailing at the game’s beginning. The Gamecocks have done that the last two weeks and were down 13-2 to Mississippi on Tuesday.
“We have to know the score just in general, but we have to get stops,” A.J. Lawson said. “Don’t let the run get to our heads. Keep making baskets, cut down the lead.”
The Gamecocks embarked on a 16-0 run, punctuated by Lawson running from the wing and one-hand dunking a missed Felipe Haase 3-pointer.
“If I had to rate it, I’d give it 11 out of 10,” USC's Chris Silva said of the dunk. “It was big at that moment.”
USC responded to a 61-61 game with 6:18 to go by holding Ole Miss without a field goal for the duration.
* Lawson scored 15 points, while Silva had 18. Hassani Gravett continued to burnish his SEC Sixth Man of the Year credentials with 15 off the bench, including four huge 3-pointers.
* Martin groused that Keyshawn Bryant needed to grow up after the last game. Bryant responded with 10 points and six rebounds, showing off his Gumby-like dexterity in getting to the rim.
“Hands-down,” Martin responded, when asked if he thought Bryant had understood. “He was a lot more engaged in practice yesterday, he didn’t mope around like he did last game.”
Trending down
* The Gamecocks were 4 of 14 from the line to start the game. They finished 12 of 13, but it was unsettling to think how much those free 10 points loomed as Ole Miss tied the game.
* Maik Kotsar continues to back further and further away from his 25-point Herculean performance in a win over Mississippi State. He was 1-for-5 for two points and turned the ball over twice, seeming lost on the floor.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at Mississippi State on Saturday.