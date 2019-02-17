COLUMBIA — A wild pitch lost the first game, so why shouldn’t a wild pitch win the last one?
South Carolina walked off Sunday’s 3-2 game and the series against Liberty on Sunday when a ninth-inning pitch squirted past catcher Jonathan Embry, allowing Luke Berryhill to scamper home. The Flames (1-2) protested that the ball actually hit batter Quinntin Perez and the game should continue with bases loaded and nobody out, but a review upheld the call and the Gamecocks escaped with a victory.
“Really good bounceback after the heartbreaker on Friday to win a series against a team where I’d be shocked if they weren’t in the NCAA Tournament,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “It’s a series we’ll look back on and think, ‘That was a really good test for us.’ ”
The Gamecocks (2-1) fell in extra innings Friday when John Gilreath’s pitch scooted through Chris Cullen’s wickets to plate the winning Liberty run. USC was left kicking itself for the other fundamental mistakes it made, and Sunday was shaping up the same way.
Yet Berryhill started the ninth with a walk, and Jacob Olson flared a single over second base after twice failing to get a bunt down. It was the only non-extra-base hit of Olson’s young season, and Berryhill paid no attention to the theme that catchers can’t run by advancing from first to third.
“I’ve heard of ‘catcher speed,’ but I’ve always considered myself an athlete that can play catcher,” he mused.
Perez stood in and never got a chance to swing. The ball spiked into the dirt as Perez moved his foot back just enough to avoid getting hit. Embry hesitated, looking at the plate umpire thinking it had hit Perez, but then hustled to the backstop as Berryhill was charging.
There was no throw, but there was a holdup on the celebration as the Flames asked for a review. The umpires saw nothing that merited sending Perez back to the plate, and the Gamecocks erupted.
“The way the team competed this weekend,” said Reid Morgan, a presumed reliever who threw six strong innings in his first start in over a year. “A tough heartbreaking loss Friday night and bounced back Saturday and bounced back today.”
Kingston was happy to win but said the Gamecocks were far from a finished product. That was clear from the three games, as USC was often caught not doing the little things very well.
Four outs on the basepaths. An inability to advance runners. Poor situational hitting and spotty outings from the first two starting pitchers.
The Gamecocks struck out 13 times Sunday a day after scoring 13 runs. An error plated Liberty’s second run, which fit into the series-long theme of giving the Flames free bases (eight wild pitches).
Yet Morgan sparkled with no walks in six innings, and the Gamecocks tied the game with a monstrous home run from T.J. Hopkins and an RBI groundout from leadoff hitter Noah Campbell, who struggled throughout the weekend. Then there was reliever Brett Kerry, a freshman who was so underwhelming in practice that he was told he had little chance to pitch.
“Last two days have been huge,” said Kerry, who struck out two Saturday and three Sunday to become the winning pitcher. “From the fall, they sat me down and said, ‘Obviously, something needs to change.’ ”
Playing on a chilly day where every foul tip rang a gong against a batter’s spine, the bullpen already stretched from extra innings Friday and 20 combined runs Saturday, USC found a way to win. If it came down to a no-RBI lucky bounce, well, one of those lost the first game.