COLUMBIA —– South Carolina whipped Norfolk State 81-64 Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena in its final tune-up before heading to Uncasville, Conn., for the conclusion of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff.
Senior guard Hassani Gravett and freshman guard A.J. Lawson had 18 points each to lead the Gamecocks (2-1) while the Spartans (2-2) got 15 points from Nic Thomas. South Carolina swished 11 3-pointers just two games after going 0-for-18 from long range, Gravett connecting on five and Lawson hitting three.
Norfolk wilted under the barrage after a first half where it could have stayed closer due to South Carolina foul trouble. Starting bigs Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar were each on the bench but the Spartans were 14-of-22 from the free-throw line, allowing South Carolina to take a 14-point lead into halftime.
The lead swelled to as much as 28 in the second half as the Gamecocks cruised to the finish. South Carolina’s Justin Minaya had 10 points while Felipe Haase had nine.