COLUMBIA — Shi Smith was asked if he could play defensive back Saturday should South Carolina need him after the Gamecocks had another safety injured in their win over Chattanooga. Smith grinned and said sure he could, prompting quarterback Jake Bentley to say, “Ed Reed back there!”
Good line. Funny line. And semi-accurate. Smith, who played defensive back at Union County High School, was being prepped because of the rampant injuries in USC’s secondary.
USC may not have to use Smith in the secondary against No. 2 Clemson Saturday, but that it’s constantly a question is indicative of just how unlucky the spot has been this year.
Jaycee Horn, normally the Gamecocks’ starting nickel, was pressed into service as a safety against the Mocs because USC was that close to pulling guys out of the stands. Sure enough, Horn sprained his ankle on the first series, left the game and didn’t return.
It’s a lateral ankle sprain and Horn should be fine for Saturday, coach Will Muschamp said, and the Gamecocks should also return Steven Montac, who missed the Chattanooga game to rest his ailing shoulder and groin. Yet if Horn or really anybody else gets hurt Saturday, it opens up more lanes for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his fleet of receivers to operate.
“We’ve got some youth at the safety position, guys that haven’t played a lot of snaps,” Muschamp said for about the 314th time this year. “Don’t trick yourself and ask them to do too many things and not execute and cut a guy loose. The worst thing you can do is cut a guy loose for a big play.”
Horn went down and walk-on Jason Senn replaced him, playing nearly the entire game. It was his first career game, on his Senior Night, after being on the team for nearly four seasons without a snap.
He’ll be in the rotation Saturday as the fifth safety, with freshman Jonathan Gipson (who also debuted against Chattanooga) sixth. Corner Rashad Fenton is fourth with Muschamp hoping Horn, R.J. Roderick and Montac can handle most of the game.
If they can’t, Smith could be summoned.
He’ll see if he can bring Ed Reed, too.