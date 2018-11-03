OXFORD, Miss. — They couldn’t stop ’em.
Until they had to.
Backed into a corner by a lethal Ole Miss offense and with what seemed like half the team hurt, South Carolina’s defense squashed four straight Rebel possessions while Jake Bentley led two touchdown drives to win a wild one Saturday, 48-44. Trailing 10 with 14:15 to go on a day where the Rebels piled up 616 yards, the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) welded their ankles to the goal line, stuck out their chins and let everyone know that it’s over when they say so.
“There ain’t no quit in this football team!,” coach Will Muschamp yelled in his victorious locker room, and there was really nothing else that needed to be said. It was ugly at times and when the final injury report comes in — it was too numerous to list Saturday — it may cast a gloomy forecast over the rest of the season.
But USC won. It won a game that looked lost, it won when down to one running back and two safeties. It won a game that will be huge when it comes to a bowl destination.
“(The defense) played big when we needed it,” quarterback Jake Bentley said.
What went right
* The Gamecocks knew they would have to keep with Ole Miss’ high-octane scoring and did so, but not before making the Rebels play catch-up. Deebo Samuel took the opening kickoff 90 yards to the end zone, USC built a 17-3 lead and Bryan Edwards made a one-handed sideline catch look elementary, while also stepping out of the tackle to sprint for a touchdown.
USC wound up with 510 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per play. Jake Bentley coolly directed two touchdown drives after trailing 10 and ended the day 22-of-32 for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
Most importantly? No turnovers.
* The Rebels had seven possessions and USC saw the punter exactly once, in the third quarter. The only other time the Gamecocks got off the field without allowing points was a dropped screen pass that D.J. Wonnum pounced on.
Yet after Ole Miss scored its final touchdown, the Gamecocks only allowed 16 yards. They forced seven incomplete passes and recorded three sacks.
“They were just catching little zone passes on us when we were in zone. Just manned them up,” safety Steven Montac said. “They just couldn’t really beat the man-to-man like that.”
* “And they keep hanging in there, regardless of the circumstance or situation, it says a lot about their coaching staff, says a lot about the culture of our program,” Muschamp said. “When we get in tight situations, we’re going to make the plays we need to do to win the game.”
USC has had three straight games where it had an opportunity to win or lose, and won two. It would be better with all three but Meat Loaf always said two out of three ain’t bad.
What went wrong
* 616 yards isn’t going to look very pleasant no matter which way it’s cut. The first three quarters was Ole Miss doing whatever it wanted to do against USC’s soft zone.
“I just feel like the tempo kind of affected us,” Montac said. “Just got to make the plays.”
It didn’t help that the secondary came in beaten up and left even more so. Muschamp said he couldn’t detail the injuries because there were so many (it will be updated Sunday night) but Jamyest Williams, R.J. Roderick and Javon Charleston each missed chunks of the game. The Gamecocks couldn’t cover the receivers forever, and they couldn’t get pressure on Jordan Ta’amu since he either had the ball out two seconds after the snap, or would run through the blitz.
* Rico Dowdle went down with a leg injury and didn’t return. Ty’Son Williams had a wrist ailment. A.J. Turner was already banged up, leaving Mon Denson (102 yards Saturday) as USC’s only healthy experienced back.
Aaron Sterling and Malik Young also went down with injuries.
* The 10-point Ole Miss lead was due to two critical USC mistakes. On third-and-seven, Bentley fired a perfect pass to Shi Smith, who had a step on his man. It slipped right through his hands.
Ole Miss scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Trailing 37-34 at the end of the third, USC faced fourth-and-two-inches. The call was a handoff to Denson, who lost yardage, leading to another Ole Miss touchdown.
“We got whipped up front,” Muschamp said. “I’d do it again.”
Turning point
Ta’amu rushed for 1 yard on third and long after USC cut the deficit to 44-41, and left the game on the next possession. Backup Matt Corral couldn’t get a first down and the Gamecocks immediately ripped a 69-yard Denson run to set up another TD.
USC’s fired-up defense wasn’t going to let the team down.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks head to No. 13 Florida next week hoping to clinch bowl eligibility and set themselves up for a strong end-of-season push.