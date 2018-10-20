A year ago, the South Carolina Stingrays were one of the best defensive teams in the history of the ECHL.
This year, the Stingrays might be one of the top offensive teams in the league.
Rookie defenseman Tim Davidson had a goal and three assists and Grant Besse had a goal and two assists to lead South Carolina past Greenville, 7-4, before a raucous crowd of 7,837 in the club’s home opener Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays improved to 2-2-0 (4 points) on the season, while Swamp Rabbits fell to 1-2-1 (3 points).
A year ago, the Stingrays gave up just 153 total goals – an ECHL record – and only 27 power play goals – also an ECHL record.
Under new head coach Spiros Anastas, the Stingrays have become an offensive juggernaut, scoring 19 goals in four games – for an average of 4.75 goals a game.
“I wasn’t here last year, but I know they were a very good defensive team,” Anastas said. “And now it’s like we’re adjusting the whole organization to this high-powered offense. We still want to be that good defensive team and I think we’re coming along. We’ve got a lot of high-octane forward that skate well and we want them to buy into our defensive zone concepts as well. I think we’re getting better every game, but it’s going to be a process because we’ve got a lot of young guys on the back end. It’s been a while since I’ve coached a team with this much offensive firepower.”
The one area where the South Carolina doesn’t appear to need much work is on the power player where the Stingrays were three of seven on the man advantage against Greenville. Davidson, Besse and Matt Pohlkamp each scored on the power play.
“I thought our power play took advantage of every opportunity we got,” Anastas said. “It’s not just about pucks in the net, it’s about creating momentum built off of special teams, so even on the ones where we didn’t score we were still able to get a lot of shots on goal and keep them on their heels.”
The Stingrays will face Atlanta on Sunday at 3 p.m.