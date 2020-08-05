South Carolina Stingrays to start season in December as ECHL weighs coronavirus concerns

The ECHL followed the American Hockey League and will delay the start of the 2020-21 season until December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECHL anticipates opening the season on Dec. 4, the same start date announced by the AHL two weeks ago. The NHL, which resumed its Stanley Cup Playoffs last week, has yet to set it’s calendar for the upcoming season.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans,” said ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL is focused on the 2020-21 season and remains optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent.”

The season was originally scheduled to start Oct. 16.

“Obviously, this is not a perfect situation,” said South Carolina Stingrays president Rob Concannon. “For us, on August 5, the most important thing is having a full 72-game schedule. I think having an anticipated start date of December 4 is a great start, but we know things could change.”

Opening the season in December means escaping the long shadow of college football and the NFL, but could create scheduling conflicts with the Stingrays' home facility, the North Charleston Coliseum, if the club is still playing during the summer.

“If we are still playing hockey in June and July, it means we’re in the playoffs, and that’s good,” Concannon said. “There might be some scheduling issues, but I’m sure we will be able to figure that out.”

The ECHL and the Stingrays have already had one disruption to a season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league halted the 2019-20 season on March 16 with the Stingrays sporting the best record in the league.

The ECHL is spread across 20 states and two provinces in Canada, so finding a consensus on the virus and establishing protocols to combat it hasn't been easy.

“I think everyone was trying be realistic and trying to ensure that we have a season,” said Stingrays principal owner Todd Halloran. “I think the league made the right decision and did the prudent thing in delaying the start of the season until December.”

The delayed start will give rookie head coach Ryan Blair more time to settle into his new position. Blair, who was an assistant coach for the Stingrays last season, took over as head coach less than a month ago when Steve Bergin left to become a college coach. The Stingrays have signed a half-dozen players, including team captain Andrew Cherniwchan for the 2020-21 season.

“It seems like some players are still waiting it out and weighing their options,” Blair said. “This is new for everyone, so I’m not the only one that is having to deal with this. We’re all trying to figure out how to navigate it and make it work.”