South Carolina Stingrays' Steve Bergin named ECHL coach of the year

It will be Steve Bergin’s name on the trophy, but the South Carolina Stingrays coach knows it was a team effort.

The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Bergin is the 2019-20 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league’s coach of the year. The award is voted on by the league’s coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

In his first season as a head coach, Bergin led South Carolina to a 44-14-4 record, including a 25-5-4 record on the road. The 25 road wins are tied for the second most in a single season in ECHL history.

With 10 games left in the regular season, including eight home games for the Stingrays, the ECHL announced on March 14 that it was canceling the rest of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t score a single goal, I didn’t make a single save or block a single shot, so this award isn’t about me,” Bergin said. “I think anyone that tells you this isn’t a team award is lying because without the players putting in the work, without the trainers, without the equipment guy, the front office, the ownership group, everyone pulling in the same direction, we would not have had the success we had this season."

"This was a whole, collective group effort. This is a team award. Still, it’s an honor to get this award.”

South Carolina was tied with the Florida Everblades for the highest winning percentage in the ECHL during the season at .742. The Stingrays also led all teams in the league with 44 wins and 92 points.

"This is a well-deserved honor for Steve for the job he's done this past season," said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. "When he was hired last April he immediately went to work, and his efforts showed with our performance on the ice. I think our players respected Steve, his knowledge of the game and his passion for our organization and that was evident with the fine season that we had as a team."

South Carolina got off to a fast start – going 14-2 through the end of November – and never looked back.

“I thought Steve did a good job of recruiting not just talented players, but guys that had good work ethics and fit together well,” said Stingrays team captain Andrew Cherniwchan. “Even when we had a couple of rough patches, a younger coach might hit that panic button, but Steve never got to that stage. He believed in us, and in return, I think we believed in him and the message he was sending us."

For the third season in a row, South Carolina had one of the top defensive teams in the ECHL, allowing a league-low 2.37 goals per game and just 147 total goals on the season.

“We’re really happy with the group we had. We thought they were a special group that was going to make a deep run in the playoffs and compete for a championship,” Bergin said. “As a whole I think we were all thrilled about the approach and effort everyone gave this season. I have nothing but great feelings and thoughts about this season. No regrets. There’s nothing I wished we had done differently.”

Bergin was named the ninth head coach in Stingrays’ history last April after serving as the club’s assistant coach for the previous three seasons.

“As an assistant coach you are a suggestion maker and as a head coach you are a decision maker,” Bergin said. “You feel those decisions and those pressures a little bit more when you are the head coach. When you make a decision to trade a player or release a player, you are altering people’s lives, so I never took those decisions lightly.”

Bergin was quick to credit assistant coach Ryan Blair for the success the team had this season.

“Ryan did a great job with all his prescouts and running the defense,” Bergin said. “We don’t have the kind of season without all the work, all the hours that Ryan put in."

Bergin becomes the second Stingrays coach to win the award. Spencer Carbery was honored at the conclusion of the 2013-14 season.