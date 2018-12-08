It’s the South Carolina Stingrays' annual Teddy Bear Toss promotion Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum, and Sandra and Richard Hayner have come – well – bearing gifts.
This is the night that Sandra and Richard have been working towards nearly all year.
The Stingrays' Teddy Bear Toss is their annual promotion when fans get to throw a stuffed animals or teddy bears onto the ice after South Carolina scores its first goal. The stuffed animals and teddy bears are then donated to The Toys for Tots charity.
From just after Christmas to the beginning of December, Sandra and Richard collect stuffed animals for this one night with the Stingrays. When Sandra is out shopping and a teddy bear or stuffed animal catches her eye, she buys it on the spot.
Kohls is her favorite destination to pick up a bargain on toys and stuffed animals.
“They’ve got the best deals,” Sandra said.
There’s a special room in their Summerville home that is reserved just for all the toys and stuffed animals they buy over the year. It fills up quickly.
"At Christmas, we get to clear the room out, but it fills up again," Sandra said.
On Saturday night, the Hayners came to the Stingrays' game against the Atlanta Gladiators with 173 teddy bears and stuffed animals, including a life-size pink teddy bear that kept Sandra warm until South Carolina finally scored.
The Hayners had to wait nearly two full periods but finally got to toss all 173 onto the ice after Stingrays forward Matt Pohlkamp scored with just 36 seconds left in the second period. The Stingrays set a new club record with 8,570 teddy bears and stuffed animals that were then given to The Toys for Tots charity for underprivileged children in the Lowcountry.
Because the Hayners, who have been season ticket holders for the past five years, sit behind the protective behind one of the nets, they have to toss the stuffed animals to other fans to get all of them on the ice.
“The people around us know that we’ve got a lot of teddy bears, and they really help us get them on the ice,” Richard said.
The Stingrays, who beat Atlanta 4-3 in overtime on Tad Kozun’s goal, will help distribute the stuffed animals next week.
Over the past 25 years, the Teddy Bear Toss promotion has become a tradition at most minor leagues and college ice rinks across the United States and Canada. The Kamloops Blazers, a junior hockey team out of the Western Hockey League, is generally given credit for holding the first such event back in December 1993.
The idea quickly caught on across the hockey world. Although no official records were kept, the Florida Everblades are widely considered to be the first ECHL team to hold a Teddy Bear Toss.
The Stingrays were next.
“When I saw Florida do it, I knew we had to have one - it was really a no brainer promotion,” said former Stingrays president Darren Abbott, who served as the team’s president in the early 2000s. “It’s such a great promotion and everyone loves it. It was the one of those promotions that my wife and kids wanted to come to, and that’s really the barometer for me.”
It’s also the goal that every opposing goalie does not want to give up. Former Stingrays goalie Kirk Daubenspeck still contends that one of his most memorable games came against Florida when he shut out the Everblades on their annual Teddy Bear Toss night in 2002.
“Oh, you know what night it is,” said Daubenspeck, who led the Stingrays to a Kelly Cup title in 2001. “As a goalie, you want to get a shutout every night, but on those nights, you don’t want to see any teddy bears on the ice until after the game is over. That’s still one of the most satisfying nights of my career.”
Over the past four seasons, the Stingrays have donated more than 18,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals to local charities through the event.
That number is nothing compared to what the Hershey Bears – the Stingrays American Hockey League affiliate – did earlier this season when fans poured more than 34,000 stuffed animals onto the ice during a game.
It was an unofficial world record.
The video from the Bears Teddy Bear Toss that night went viral, and Zack Fisch, Hershey’s play-by-play radio broadcaster, said his phone did not stop ringing for more than a week afterward.
“There’s been a story about the Teddy Bear Toss in all 50 states,” Fisch said. “It was on ESPN’s SportsCenter, and it’s really spread across the globe. We’ve gotten worldwide attention from it.”
Sgt. Brandon Ogden, the local representative for Toys for Tots, was thrilled with the Stingrays’ generous gift.
“We love being affiliated with the Stingrays, they do such a great job with this promotion,” Ogden said. “We know that because of the Stingrays, we will be able to put a lot of smiles of children’s faces this Christmas.”