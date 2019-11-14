South Carolina Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin hasn’t come up with some new magical formula for success this season.

As a matter of fact, Bergin’s philosophy in his first season as a head coach in the ECHL has been pretty straightforward – take care of things defensively and outwork your opponent.

Bergin’s no nonsense approach has the Stingrays off to one of their best starts in franchise history heading into Friday night’s game with the Indy Fuel at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays are 8-1-0 on the young season. Only the 2013-14 Stingrays team that went 8-0-1 has a better winning percentage than this year’s bunch over the first nine games of the season.

“The identity of our teams since I’ve been here is to be the hardest working team in the ECHL,” said Bergin, who served as a Stingrays assistant coach for three season before replacing Spiros Anastas as head coach in April. “I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel. This isn’t some new system. We’re going to try and outwork every team, every time we step on the ice. That’s our thought process. We take of things in our own end and then we’re a skilled team that works hard.”

Two years ago, Bergin was an assistant coach with the Stingrays under former head coach Ryan Warsofsky when the club set ECHL defensive records for fewest goals allowed. During the 2017-18 season, the Stingrays gave up just 153 goals, the least goals in league history. South Carolina’s penalty kill unit allowed only 27 power play goals, another ECHL record. South Carolina would go on to win a franchise-best 48 games in the regular-season with the league’s third-best overall record.

Bergin has taken that blueprint and applied it to this year’s team.

“We wanted bigger, more physical defensemen and we wanted guys that were committed to playing the right way,” Bergin said. “We think that taking care of our own end will lead to success, so that’s what we focus on and we’ve got a team that had bought into that mentality from day one. This is an experienced team and they know how to win and what it takes to win.”

It's only a month into the season, but South Carolina goalie Parker Milner, who played on both squads, already sees similarities between the past and present teams.

“We’ve got a lot of big, older guys that are experienced and that’s something that we didn’t have a lot of last year,” Milner said. “We had a lot of younger guys, just different kind of players last year. (Bergin) did a great job of getting buys with bigger bodies back there that know how to make plays, but also know when to chip the puck out and live to fight another day. It’s definitely made my life a lot easier.”

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Stingrays have put some staggering numbers together. South Carolina has the best winning percentage in the ECHL at .889. They have the best goal differential at +18 (seven more goals than any other team) and have won the most road games with seven. They average the most shots per game at 39 and give up the fewest with 23.

South Carolina is also giving up just 2.11 per game and is ahead of the pace they set two years ago.

“Everyone is one the same page,” said Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan. “All the forwards are tracking back and taking care of their own end first and winning battles. That eventually creates chances for us on the other. The D-men and the goalie can’t be the only defensive guys on the team. It takes all five guys on the ice to be a good defensive team.”

Milner, who was the ECHL goalie of the year during the 2017-18 season, is having another strong campaign. He leads the ECHL with a 1.38 goals against average and has a .940 save percentage, which is good for second in the league.

“There’s a trust factor with the guys on the blue line,” Milner said. “We have all been around for a while and know how to play the game at this level. It makes everything easier, from puck handling to communication a lot easier.”

But this team can score, too. The Stingrays aren’t just a tight-checking, boring team to watch. South Carolina is third in the league, averaging 4.11 goals a game.

“We’ve got a balanced team with a lot of depth,” Bergin said. “You don’t want to get into a situation where you are relying on one or two guys to score because if they get cold, your offense dries up. Guys have contributed up-and-down the lineup. We’ve been able to roll lines out there and everyone has been contributing.”

The Stingrays, who are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, are getting it done on the road. Eight of South Carolina's first nine games were away from the North Charleston Coliseum.

“I think getting out on the road early has helped us bond together,” Cherniwchan said. “We’ve got great chemistry already on this team and I think being together on the road might have helped us.”

The Stingrays will play their next four games at home before embarking on another seven-game road trip beginning in late November.