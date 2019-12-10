The South Carolina Stingrays are having an historic season.
Through the first 20 games, the Stingrays are 16-2-2 and off to their best start in franchise history. The 34 points the Stingrays compiled before Tuesday night’s game with the Orlando Solar Bears is the third most in ECHL history after 20 games. Only Louisiana (2001-02) and Missouri (2015-16) have had better starts than the Stingrays in the past three decades.
South Carolina got two second-period goals Tuesday night from Dan DeSalvo, and Parker Milner made 21 saves to lead the Stingrays past Orlando, 2-1, before a crowd of 2,022 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays improved to 17-2-2 (36 points) and have the league's best record. The Solar Bears dropped to 8-10-5 (21 points).
The most impressive aspect to the Stingrays' start this season has been their domination away from the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina’s early season schedule has featured 15 road games, where the Stingrays are 12-1-2. They've played just six home games.
Despite the Stingrays' early success, the team is far from satisfied.
“Obviously we’re happy with the start, but it doesn’t mean anything,” said Stingrays coach Steve Bergin. “We can have a great regular season, but we’re here to win a championship. Yes, it’s great that we’ve put ourselves in a good position, but we’re just focused on the day-to-day process.”
The Stingrays are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and have lost just one time in regulation in their last 17 games.
“Our team is pretty confident now,” Bergin said. “This team is so close and they compete so hard for each other. They do it for each other and they do it for the right reasons. There’s not a selfish guy in the locker room. Anytime a team gets any kind of momentum, there is always someone who seems to step up and then everyone else follows suit. It’s a group effort. This is a team that goes out and competes. They earn everything it gets and is hard to play against.”
The team’s chemistry and experience have been two keys, DeSalvo said.
“It’s a great locker room; the guys really like each other,” DeSalvo said. “You get guys that have played in the American League or are on an American League contracts and get down here and don’t want to be here and don’t care. They think they are too good to be down here. That’s not the case here. It’s been really refreshing to see all the experience and all those guys all pulling in the same direction.”
The Stingrays got back-to-back goals from DeSalvo in the second period to grab a 2-1 lead headed into the final period. South Carolina had blown leads against Florida and Orlando in the last two weeks but were not about to let that happen again headed into the third period.
“We challenged the guys to play with the lead. We’ve lost the last two games when we’d had a 2-0 lead,” Bergin said. “We continue to learn to play with the lead. As we got further into the schedule, you’ve got to learn how to play with the lead. The one thing we need to get better at is managing the puck. We had some bad turnovers tonight. We tried to make a play out of nothing a couple of times and that ended up with them getting sustained offensive zone time.”
The most difficult part for Bergin moving forward will be keeping the Stingrays from getting complacent.
“We talk every day about attacking the process,” Bergin said. “Always earning that next day, that next opportunity. These guys have done a really good job of buying into that. They show up every single day ready to work and compete.”
Three stars
First star: Dan DeSalvo. Two goals. DeSalvo leads the team in scoring with 23 points (7 goals, 16 assists.)
“You need your best players to be your hardest workers and Dan is that guy,” Bergin said. “I think that's why we’ve had so much success, because the other guys on the bench see how hard Dan is working, with his resume, and having no ego whatsoever. He’s awesome.”
Second star: Parker Milner, Stingrays. The Stingrays goalie is 9-0-1 on the season with a 1.43 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.
“Parker has been really locked in all season,” Bergin said.
Third star: Zachary Fucale, Orlando. The Solar Bears goalie had 33 saves and probably deserved a better fate.
Coming up
The Stingrays travel to Virginia to face Norfolk on Friday night before taking on Greenville on Saturday night at home for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.
A year ago, the Stingrays’ Teddy Bear Toss generated 8,570 stuffed animals for local charities.
“It’s always a great night for the franchise,” Bergin said.