Technically, South Carolina Stingrays rookie coach Steve Bergin already has one win at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Two years ago, when former South Carolina head coach Ryan Warsofsky was working as the South Division coach at the ECHL All Star game, Bergin served as the Stingrays’ coach in South Carolina’s 3-1 victory over Jacksonville.
There was some debate on whether that victory would go on Bergin’s permanent record or Warsofsky’s.
No one will dispute Saturday night’s result.
Andrew Cherniwchan, Dan DeSalvo and Mark Cooper each had a goal and an assist to lead South Carolina past Orlando, 4-2, Saturday night in the home opener before a sellout crowd of 7,543 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays, who opened the season last weekend in Orlando with a 4-2 victory, are 3-0 on the season. The Solar Bears, who have eliminated the Stingrays from the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, are winless in three games.
“It’s always exciting to get a win during your home opener in front of our fans,” Bergin said. “I really like the way we competed in the third period. We talked about learning how to close games out and learning how to win those games when you have a lead. We’re trying to learn how to close games out and the more and more you do it, the more comfortable you get with it.”
Having a big, talented veteran blue line has made closing out games that much easier for the Stingrays this season. A year ago, South Carolina had a young, inexperience defensive core that got pushed around late in games.
That hasn’t been the case so far this season.
“This year we’ve got a bunch of men, grown men,” Cherniwchan said. “Last year, those guys gave us everything they had, but they didn’t have a ton of experience. This year, we’ve got big guys, they can skate and can play tough when it’s needed. They’re smart, they’re skilled and they make the right plays.”
Through the first three games, the Stingrays have been among the top scoring teams in the ECHL, averaging more than four goals a game. The Stingrays have a glut of talent on their three forward lines. Jonathan Charbonneau, who on the Stingrays’ top line last season, is the ninth or 10th forward on the current squad.
“We definitely have a lot of skill up front, but we’ve also got a lot of like-minded guys that work hard,” Cherniwchan said. “Our success comes from our work ethic and not so much from our skill. You can see the skill because everyone is working hard. That’s where it’s being showcased right now. Guys are not afraid to go to those dirty areas where you can score. A lot of skill guys won’t normally go there, they tend to play a little soft. We just work hard and when we’re getting the chances to score around the net, we’re burying them.”
Three Stars
First period: Cherniwchan. Finished with a goal and an assist and five shots on goal.
Second period: Cooper. Scored the first goal of the game on the power play and had a team-high nine shots.
Third period: DeSalvo. Got his first goal of the season just 65 seconds into the third period.
Coming up
The Stingrays embark on a six-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Norfolk. The Stingrays next home game is Nov. 15 against the Indy Fuel.