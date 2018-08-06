The South Carolina Stingrays will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce the hiring of Spiros Anastas as the club’s new head coach.
Anastas replaces Ryan Warsofsky, who left the Stingrays to become an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers in July.
Anastas, 33, is the eighth coach in the club’s 26-year history.
Anastas spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Lethbridge University, which is located about 120 miles south of Calgary, Alberta, in western Canada. Anastas compiled a 36-68-8 mark in four years with the Pronghorns. Anastas announced his resignation as the Pronghorns’ head coach on Friday to “pursue another coaching option,” according the school’s website.
Before taking over the Lethbridge program, Anastas served as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Grand Rapid Griffins during the 2013-14 season. Anastas started with the Griffins as the team’s analytics and advanced scouting coach and helped the Griffins to the 2013 Calder Cup title.
Prior to joining the Griffins, Anastas served as the general manager of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League.
A former player with Lebanon Valley College — an NCAA Division III program — Anastas began his coaching career with his alma mater, serving as an assistant coach during the 2010-11 season, before moving on to Western Michigan the following year. While there, he served as an assistant coach and video coordinator, working under former NHL head coach Andy Murray. During his only season with the Broncos, Anastas helped the team win only its second league championship in the program’s history and earn a NCAA tournament berth.
Warsofsky compiled a 88-44-10-2 record in two seasons as head coach of the Stingrays, including back-to-back 40-win seasons and a spot in the Kelly Cup finals in his first campaign. He followed that by leading the Stingrays to their best regular season in team history this past year with a mark of 48-16-7-1 and 104 points. It was the highest number of wins and points secured in the Stingrays’ history.