It was a few minutes past six in the morning when South Carolina Stingrays head coach Spiros Anastas opened the front door and stepped into his Goose Creek home.
It had been a long night, having made the six-hour bus ride from Orlando, Fla., to the Lowcountry, and all he wanted to do was fall into bed and get a little sleep.
There was a part of Anastas that hoped his two boys – James (3) and Jordan (2) – might be up at this early hour because he had something he wanted to show them.
Anastas reached into his pocket and felt the hard rubber of the hockey puck he had been given hours earlier by South Carolina Stingrays team captain Joey Leach after helping lead the Stingrays to a 6-5 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears – the club’s first win of the season and Anastas' first as the team’s head coach.
“I was thinking that maybe they’d be up since I’d gotten home so early, but they were asleep, which at their age is probably for the best,” Anastas said. “I probably got two, maybe three hours of sleep and then I was back in the office working on practice plans for our next game.”
Welcome to life as a head coach in the ECHL.
South Carolina, which opened the regular-season with three straight road games, will take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the team’s home opener Saturday at 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum
The NHL’s Stanley Cup will be on display and fans will get an opportunity to take a photo with the famous trophy.
When Anastas, 33, was hired back in August to replace Ryan Warsofsky, who took a job as an assistant coach with American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers, he became the team's first head coach to come from outside the Stingrays organization.
For years, the Stingrays had built a reputation as a club that promoted from within when looking for a new head coach. Rick Adduono, Jason Fitzsimmons, Jared Bednar, Cail MacLean, Spencer Carbery and Warsofsky all paid their dues as assistant coaches before becoming a head coach with the Stingrays.
Four of the seven previous South Carolina head coaches had laced up their skates for the Stingrays as players.
But Stingrays president Rob Concannon and new owner Todd Halloran saw something unique in Anastas, a first generation Canadian citizen and son of Greek immigrants.
“We wanted to find the best candidate,” Concannon said. “It was a discussion that Todd and I had about bringing in someone outside the Stingrays family. I knew it was straying from the past, but we were confident that this would be the best decision for the organization.”
Anastas’ meandering path to the ECHL and the Stingrays began as a kid who loved playing all sports growing up in Toronto.
“I played football, basketball, soccer and baseball,” Anastas said. “Hockey was like my fourth-best sport. But my dad loved the game and eventually I fell in love with it, too.”
His father, Jim, was 4 when he arrived in Toronto from Sparta, Greece in 1965. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup two years later – the last NHL title for the club.
“He saw what a big deal winning Stanley Cup was and he was hooked,” Anastas said.
As a kid, Anastas spent summers with his mother’s family in Brooklyn. His grandparents spoke almost no English and Anastas became fluent in Greek.
“My mom was from Greece, but like my dad, she came to the United States when she was young,” Anastas said. “So, my dad was very Canadian and my mom was very American. My grandparents didn’t speak the language at all, so I spoke Greek with them. Those were great summers. Great memories.
"Both of my grandmothers were great cooks. They made dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and spanakopita (spinach pie) and they were so good.”
Anastas could never break into the elite junior hockey leagues in Canada, but wanted to continue to play after high school. Lebanon Valley, a Division III school just outside of Harrisburg, Penn., offered a scholarship and Antastas jumped at the chance to play and get an education. He was captain of the team for four years.
“I think the way I played I was an extension of the coach on the ice, so being a leader kind of came natural for me,” Anastas said.
During the summers he landed an internship with a sports agency and later with a couple of finance firms on Bay Street – Canadan’s equivalent to New York City’s Wall Street.
“I had offers from the finance firms, but I didn’t want to work in a cubicle and wear a suit when it wasn’t a game day,” Anastas said.
He gravitated to coaching and went back to his alma mater and worked an as assistant coach.
“I cleaned up the cafeteria at night to make a little extra money,” he said.
From there, he moved up the coaching ladder and took a job at Western Michigan University where he met Andy Murray, a former NHL head coach, and Jeff Blashill, who would go on to become the head coach of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.
“We had a couple of great seasons at Western Michigan and I was able to make some good contacts that would help me later in my coaching career,” Anastas said.
After a brief stint as a general manager in Canada’s Ontario Hockey League, one of three major junior leagues, Anastas was hired as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Grand Rapid Griffins in 2012. The Griffins won a Calder Cup and Blashill recommended Anastas for a job as head coach at the University of Lethbridge in Lethbridge, Alberta.
He spent for four seasons at Lethbridge, where he compiled a 36-68-8 mark. Mike Babcock (Toronto) and Bill Peters (Calagary) had been head coaches at Lethbridge and used that experience as a springboard into the NHL.
“People will look at that move as a step down for me,” Anastas said. “In hockey, you have to prove yourself. You have to prove you can build a program and sometimes you need to take a step down to do that. I was a young coach and not many people were willing to take a chance on a 29-year-old coach. The four years I spent there helped develop me into the coach I am today. I think it was the best move I could have made.”
Anastas also spent time coaching international hockey as an assistant coach for the Korean and Estonia national teams.
“It was a great experience, I got to coach some really good players and see the world,” Anastas said.
After three games in the ECHL, Anastas said he’s still adjusting to the new league.
“I’ve never been in this position before where I’ve taken over a successful program,” Anastas said. “I’ve always been on a staff or taken over a program that needs rebuilding. The Stingrays have a standard of excellence that’s really unmatched in the league. This is a unique challenge for me, so it’s different, but one I’m looking forward to.”
The players are also getting used to their new coach.
“He has his own twists on things, but he’s done a great job so far,” Leach said. “A lot of what we’ve done in the past is what he’s been emphasizing. His practices are a little shorter than what we’ve had in the past, but they’re up tempo and you get a lot done in a short period of time.”
When Anastas steps onto the Stingrays bench at the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday night for his first home game, he said he might take a moment to reflect on how far he’s come in the past few years.
“Looking up at all those banners and finally playing in front of our own fans, I’ll think about the process that got me hear,” Anastas said. “But when the puck drops, it’ll be all business.”
