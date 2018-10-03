Like death and taxes, the South Carolina Stingrays making the Kelly Cup playoffs almost seems inevitable.
In the 26-year history of the franchise, the Stingrays have made the ECHL postseason 25 times, including 11 straight years.
The Stingrays, who open the season Oct. 13 at Jacksonville, enter a new era with first-year head coach Spiros Anastas and new owner Todd Halloran. Here are five keys to South Carolina getting back to the playoffs this season:
Dominant defense
The Stingrays were not just a good defensive team during the 2017-18 season, they were arguably the best in ECHL history.
Last year the Stingrays gave up just 153 goals or 2.12 per game. Toledo was second with 170 goals against. It was a major reason the Stingrays were able to win a franchise record 48 games.
The tradition of defensive excellence started under former Stingrays head coach Jared Bednar, now a head coach in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, and continued under head coaches Spencer Carbery and Ryan Warsofsky.
It’s a tradition that Stingrays veteran Patrick Gaul said will continue under Anastas.
“I don’t see that changing a lot,” Gaul said. “We’ve been pretty successful over the years with the systems that we’ve run and a lot of guys understand that we take care of our own end first.”
Anastas agreed.
“The guys have established a standard and a culture that is very high,” Anastas said. “We will do a lot of similar stuff, but we’ll always look for things to make us better and tweak things when necessary. The priority from the first practice has been in our defensive zone.”
Depth on the blue line
The Stingrays have 16 forwards in training camp and expect to sign or have at least two more sent down the American Hockey League.
Depth at forward isn’t expected to be an issue when the Stingrays open the season on the road in Jacksonville in two weeks.
The blue line is a different matter.
The Stingrays have just five defensemen in preseason camp, but veteran Joey Leach is still up in Manitoba trying to earn a spot in the AHL and Marcus Perrier is expected to report to camp later this week. Jonathan MacLeod, a former Boston University standout, could end up with the Stingrays in the next couple of weeks.
“We have a ton of depth up front and we feel really comfortable with what we’ve got,” Anastas said. “On the back end, we’ve signed five guys and we would like to sign another defenseman. It’s been a tough market for defenseman for the entire league. There are 10 or 11 teams that are scrambling for a defenseman. We’re not panicking, but it’s an area that we’re keeping an eye on hoping to make an addition. Having Joey and Marcus and their leadership back there will give us a really good core group on the back end.”
Convert on the power play
The Stingrays were consistently inconsistent with the man advantage.
South Carolina finished fourth in the ECHL’s Eastern Conference at 17.8 percent and at the end of the year were clicking at more than 20 percent.
But there were plenty of empty spells, which Anastas is hoping to avoid.
“We looked at video from last year and they were a unit that got opportunities but didn’t finish maybe as much as they should have,” Anastas said. “The bottom line is goals scored, but I look at the process, too. Did they generate scoring chances? At the end of the year when they got some shooters and some net presence they started to put some pucks in the net. I think we have some guys that can shoot the puck from the outset – Matthew Pohlkamp and Jonathan Charbonneau – are big time shooters.”
Help from Hershey
Some ECHL clubs rely on their AHL affiliations more than others, and the Stingrays should get some help from the Hershey Bears throughout the season.
The Stingrays already have goalies Parker Milner, the reigning ECHL Goalie of the Year, and Adam Morrison down from Hershey. As long as goalies up the food chain in Hershey and with the Washington Capitals stay healthy, Milner and Morrison should be with South Carolina for the duration of the season.
Anastas expects to get two forwards within a week and hopefully two defensemen before the Stingrays' home opener on Oct. 20 against Greenville.
“We will just have to wait and see what happens,” Anastas said.
Stay healthy
With a limited roster in the ECHL, the health of a team, especially its key players, can mean the difference between making the playoffs and getting early tee times in April.
Hockey is a contact sport and injuries are inevitable. The loss of a key player tends to have a trickledown effect on the rest of the team.
This is Anastas’ first season as a head coach in the ECHL, and being able to juggle the lineup and bring players in on short notice will be hugely important. Anastas said he’ll lean on assistant coach Steve Bergin, who enters his third season with the Stingrays, for help.
“Having Steve here as a resource will be a huge help,” Anastas said.