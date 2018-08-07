South Carolina Stingrays president Rob Concannon has always been a company man.
As a former player and now team president, Concannon has embraced the Stingrays' past traditions, which made the club one of the most successful at any minor league level.
For years, the Stingrays built a reputation as a club that promoted from within when looking for a new head coach. Rick Adduono, Jason Fitzsimmons, Jared Bednar, Cail MacLean, Spencer Carbery and Ryan Warsofsky all paid their dues as assistant coaches before becoming a head coach with the Stingrays.
Four of the seven previous South Carolina head coaches had laced up their skates for the Stingrays as players.
So when Concannon and new owner Todd Halloran began their search for a new head coach last month, the assumption was that they would hire from within.
But for the first time in more than two decades, the Stingrays went outside the organization when they introduced Spiros Anastas as the club’s new head coach at Tuesday’s press conference at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Anastas, 33, becomes the eighth head coach in club history, replacing Warsofsky, who accepted a new position as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers.
“We wanted to find the best candidate that would be able to fill the shoes that Jared and Spencer and Ryan laid the groundwork for,” Concannon said. “It was a discussion that Todd and I had about bringing in someone outside the Stingrays family. I knew it was straying from the past, but we were confident that this would be the best decision for the organization.”
Concannon said that current assistant coach Steve Bergin was interviewed for the position, but that Anastas’ experience at the professional, collegiate and international level won out in the end.
“If you sit and talk hockey with him, you can tell he’s polished,” Concannon said. “He’s been a head coach for four years, he’s been a head coach in college and at the international level. He spent two years in Grand Rapids working for an NHL head coach. Every time we met with him and spoke with him, we got more and more comfortable with who he was and what he could do for us.”
Two years ago, when Concannon hired Warsofsky to replace Carbery, Anastas had called about the position.
“I kind of knew that it was a long shot and that they’d probably hire from within, but I wanted to let Rob know I was interested,” Anastas said. “We had a great conversation. Over the years, we’ve kept in touch, and here I am today.”
Unlike six of his seven predecessors, Anastas already has head coaching experience on his resume. Anastas served as the head coach at the University of Lethbridge in Lethbridge, Alberta, for four seasons from 2014-18.
Anastas’ 36-68-8 mark at Lethbridge might have scared some away, but Concannon was convinced he was the right man for the job.
“You can’t look at that right now,” Concannon said. “You look at the guys who have been a head coach with us. Ryan had no head coaching experience and last year we won the most games in franchise history. I feel like the fans have to believe that we’re going to do things the right way and have to look past his record and trust that we know what we’re doing.”
Before Anastas took over the Lethbridge program, the Pronghorns had won just 11 total games in the previous three seasons combined.
“When you look at the numbers, that’s what pops out,” Anastas said. “When you look at the league we played in, it’s the same schools that consistently win. It’s tough to knock off the big dogs. Out of the 35 teams that play in the (CWUAA), Lethbridge is probably ranked No. 35. They hadn’t had a ton of success record-wise in the past. To pull off a couple of 11-win seasons, to beat nationally ranked teams, to be nationally ranked even for one week, I thought we had a lot of small accomplishments along the way. We were building a program.”
Current NHL coaches Mike Babcock (Toronto) and Bill Peters (Carolina) coached at Lethbridge.
Anastas is no stranger to the professional ranks, having spent two seasons in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2012-14. He helped lead the Griffins to the 2013 Calder Cup title under head coach Jeff Blashill, who is now the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.
Anastas spent a season at Western Michigan as an assistant coach. Anastas also spent time as the general manager of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League (BCHL) before joining Grand Rapids.
Anastas was also able to coach at the international level, representing three different countries. Last year, Anastas was behind the bench as head coach for Estonia at both the International Ice Hockey Federation's U-20 and U-18 World Championships.
In addition, Anastas has coached South Korea in four different world championship tournaments. In both 2015 and 2016, he was the country’s head coach at the IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship as well as an assistant coach at the IIHF World Championship. Both teams he coached for South Korea in 2015 won gold medals at their respective levels.
Veteran Stingrays forward Patrick Gaul met Anastas for the first time on Tuesday.
“The one thing I’ve learned from being here is that Rob isn’t going to bring someone in here that isn’t going to do things the right way,” Gaul said. “In the past, we’ve promoted the assistant, but Steve will be on board, which is nice. We have some continuity on how we like to do things on and off the ice. He’s coached at a high level and he’s learned from a lot of big-name coaches who are accomplished and know how to run a team. I met him for the first time today and he seemed like a good guy.”
Anastas, a native of Toronto, Ontario, played college hockey at Lebanon Valley College from 2006-10, where he was a forward and team captain. He began his coaching career with his alma mater, serving as an assistant coach during the 2010-11 season before moving on to Western Michigan.
“There’s no real path to the NHL,” Anastas said. “You see coaches come from different walks of hockey make it to the NHL. You can never really predict it. I was in an organization where they really believed in having people go out on their own and getting more experience. You take a step back in terms of level, but now I have to run my own program at Lethbride. That job is very similar to the ECHL where you have to manage the buses, the meals, the travel and all that. That’s made me a better coach and a better director of hockey operations. With the eventual plan of getting a head coaching job at the professional level.”
The Stingrays' home opener is Oct. 20 against Greenville.