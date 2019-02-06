South Carolina State addressed a multitude of needs Wednesday, signing 12 players — eight on offense, four on defense — in its 2019 football recruiting class.
“We filled some positions that needed some work after last season,” said head coach Buddy Pough, who is entering his 18th year with the Bulldogs. “I feel confident that with the team we having coming back and the new additions from this year’s class, we have a chance to be a very good football team.”
The Bulldogs are bringing in four offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, a tight end and a wide receiver to shore up its offense.
On the other side of the ball, they’ve signed two linebackers, a defensive back and a defensive end.
The class includes three Dutch Fork standouts: tight end Jordan Springs, offensive lineman Cam Johnson and linebacker Lawson Danley.
“I think they will be some pretty good players for us in the future,” Pough said.
S.C. State Signings
Taurean Singletary QB 6-2 165 Woodland HS
Terrance McClain OL 6-4 290 Crestwood HS
Vernon Grier DB 5-11 185 Charlotte, N.C.
Julius Arnold LB 6-2 225 Barnwell HS
Patrick Godbolt DE 6-3 235 Blythewood HS
Charles McCoy OL 6-2 285 Strom Thurmond HS
Dallas Foard OL 6-4 270 Concord, N.C.
Avery McCall QB 6-0 200 Dillon HS
Jordan Springs TE 6-2 237 Dutch Fork HS
Cam Johnson OL 6-3 265 Dutch Fork HS
Lawson Danley LB 6-2 225 Dutch Fork HS
Camryn Johnson WR 6-4 190 Georgia State