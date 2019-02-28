COLUMBIA — Frank Martin mentioned in the preseason how frustrating his South Carolina tenure has been when it comes to injuries.
Fate saved its cruelest dose just when Martin was about to write a tremendous success story.
Star guard A.J. Lawson, the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer and a candidate for SEC Freshman of the Year, will miss at least the next two games with a severe low left ankle sprain he sustained during this week’s loss to Alabama. Lawson is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated on Monday, but USC left no doubt that he will miss Saturday’s game at Missouri and Tuesday’s game at Texas A&M.
With freshman forward Alanzo Frink also nursing an ankle he rolled the day before the Alabama game, the Gamecocks may be traveling to Missouri with six scholarship players. Martin mentioned after the Alabama game that he may have to get walk-ons Nathan Nelson and Quad Borup ready to play against the Tigers, and that seems a likely possibility now.
Nelson and Borup have each played two minutes in one game this season. Borup was added to the roster mid-season as a practice player because the team had so many injuries.
The Gamecocks had risen from the hearth of a 4-7 non-conference season to become one of the SEC’s best success stories, sitting in fourth place with three games to go. Martin only needs one more win to post just the sixth winning league season in the Gamecocks’ 28 years in the SEC.
He’ll have to do it without Lawson, who was so instrumental in winning nine SEC games. He is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and three assists per game and has scored in double figures 18 times.
The Gamecocks’ two-game losing streak has virtually eliminated any remaining shot they had at an at-large NCAA tournament berth. At 14-14 overall, now they have to worry about finishing the regular season and SEC tournament at least one game over .500, or they will not qualify for the NIT.
Yet short of begging Evan Hinson to return to the squad from the football team — where he is on scholarship, and had split sports for three years before deciding on Feb. 11 to concentrate on football full-time — there’s nothing Martin can do to fill his roster the rest of the season. The Gamecocks have lost Justin Minaya (23 games), T.J. Moss (21) and Jason Cudd (23) to season-ending injuries while Maik Kotsar (two), Frink (eight) and now Lawson (at least two) have missed games due to injury.
With Jermaine Couisnard (ineligible due to academics), Jair Bolden (ineligible after transfer) and Hinson (left after 15 games) also on the shelved list, nine of USC’s 16 players have been out at some point this season.