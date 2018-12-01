Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.