COLUMBIA — South Carolina is close to completing its next recruiting class.
The Gamecocks began National Signing Day on Wednesday with a signed letter-of-intent from offensive lineman William Rogers, who committed a week ago. They will also receive a letter from defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders.
The younger Sanders has his ceremony at 3:45 p.m. at his Texas high school.
The Gamecocks are waiting on decisions from two other prospects. Defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells of Florida is announcing at 1:30 p.m. while cornerback Jammie Robinson is announcing at 2 p.m.
Will Muschamp is scheduled to address the media at 4 p.m.
As said in December, junior-college prospect Jahkeem Green is not expected to be a part of the class due to not yet qualifying academically. He will not sign any paperwork Wednesday.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Home/High School
Joseph Anderson* DE 6-4 265 Murfreesboro, Tenn./Oakland
Derek Boykins* LB 6-2 225 Concord, N.C./Central Cabarrus
Jahmar Brown* LB 6-1 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Devontae Davis* DE 6-4 250 Aiken/Georgia Military College
Johnny Dixon* CB 5-11 170 Tampa, Fla./Chamberlain
Rodricus Fitten* DE 6-3 220 Atlanta/Washington
Mark Fox* OL 6-5 290 Miami/Northwestern
Kevin Harris* RB 5-10 225 Hinesville, Ga./Bradwell Institute
Ryan Hilinski* QB 6-4 218 Orange, Calif./Lutheran
Tyquan Johnson* WR 6-3 195 Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military
Traevon Kenion* TE 6-4 212 Wake Forest, N.C./Wake Forest
Jakai Moore* OL 6-6 295 Nokesville, Va./Patriot
Kevion Mullins* ATH 6-2 205 Memphis, Tenn./Whitehaven
Vincent Murphy* OL 6-4 280 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Jaylen Nichols* DT 6-6 290 Charlotte/Myers Park
Zacch Pickens* DE 6-4 267 Anderson/T.L. Hanna
William Rogers OL 6-4 295 Hampton, Ga.
Shilo Sanders DB 6-0 178 Cedar Hill, Texas/Trinity Christian
Cam Smith* DB 6-1 175 Columbia/Westwood
KeShawn Toney* TE 6-3 230 Williston/Williston-Elko
* Signed in December