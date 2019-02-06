muschamp (copy)

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp added to what he calls his best football team on Wednesday. File/Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is close to completing its next recruiting class. 

The Gamecocks began National Signing Day on Wednesday with a signed letter-of-intent from offensive lineman William Rogers, who committed a week ago. They will also receive a letter from defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders. 

The younger Sanders has his ceremony at 3:45 p.m. at his Texas high school. 

The Gamecocks are waiting on decisions from two other prospects. Defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells of Florida is announcing at 1:30 p.m. while cornerback Jammie Robinson is announcing at 2 p.m. 

Will Muschamp is scheduled to address the media at 4 p.m.

As said in December, junior-college prospect Jahkeem Green is not expected to be a part of the class due to not yet qualifying academically. He will not sign any paperwork Wednesday. 

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SIGNING CLASS

Name           Pos.   Ht.    Wt.    Home/High School

Joseph Anderson*      DE       6-4       265      Murfreesboro, Tenn./Oakland

Derek Boykins*          LB       6-2       225      Concord, N.C./Central Cabarrus

Jahmar Brown*          LB       6-1       192      Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Devontae Davis*        DE       6-4       250      Aiken/Georgia Military College

Johnny Dixon*           CB       5-11     170      Tampa, Fla./Chamberlain

Rodricus Fitten*         DE       6-3       220      Atlanta/Washington

Mark Fox*      OL       6-5       290      Miami/Northwestern

Kevin Harris* RB       5-10     225      Hinesville, Ga./Bradwell Institute

Ryan Hilinski*           QB       6-4       218      Orange, Calif./Lutheran

Tyquan Johnson*        WR      6-3       195      Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military

Traevon Kenion*        TE       6-4       212      Wake Forest, N.C./Wake Forest

Jakai Moore*  OL       6-6       295      Nokesville, Va./Patriot

Kevion Mullins*        ATH    6-2       205      Memphis, Tenn./Whitehaven

Vincent Murphy*       OL       6-4       280      Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Jaylen Nichols*          DT       6-6       290      Charlotte/Myers Park

Zacch Pickens*           DE       6-4       267      Anderson/T.L. Hanna

William Rogers          OL       6-4       295      Hampton, Ga.

Shilo Sanders  DB       6-0       178      Cedar Hill, Texas/Trinity Christian

Cam Smith*    DB       6-1       175      Columbia/Westwood

KeShawn Toney*       TE       6-3       230      Williston/Williston-Elko

* Signed in December

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags