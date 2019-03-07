COLUMBIA — Nobody’s ever won five straight.
Nobody ever won four until South Carolina did it last year.
“No,” coach Dawn Staley said when asked if there was any pressure on the four-time defending SEC tournament champions. “There wasn’t pressure on us last year. Because I don’t think anybody thinks we’re favored going there.”
The Gamecocks were preparing for the SEC tournament this week after being oh-so-close to winning the regular-season championship Sunday, falling by four points to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs earned the title and the No. 1 seed, placing USC No. 2 — the same spots the teams were in last year when they journeyed to Nashville and met in the championship game for the third straight year.
Not many figured the Gamecocks would win, considering Mississippi State was undefeated. Forty minutes later, the "SEC Champion" caps and T-shirts were being distributed to the Gamecocks, one more time, as they stepped to the podium through the confetti like the seasoned celebration pros they were.
It’s a different team but with a better chance this year. The tournament starts a three-year run in Greenville this season, meaning USC is a bus trip away and able to play in front of a crowd of mostly garnet-and-black clad fans.
The 12th-ranked Gamecocks (21-8) have had an up-and-down year with a team adjusting to different roles, but it’s fifth-ranked Mississippi State that has the pressure on it. It’s the Bulldogs that have been an elite team the last three seasons but have yet to take that final championship step — and it’s been USC who’s prevented it over that same period.
USC comes in at full strength and confident despite the loss Sunday.
“We have really great energy right now,” said senior Alexis Jennings, part of two championship teams and eager for a third. “Everybody’s just in a positive, good mood, even after the loss.”
The Gamecocks practiced Wednesday for two opponents, not knowing who they’d play in the first round until late Thursday night. Yet it’s not just about the first opponent, it’s about winning three games in three days and probably getting another shot at Mississippi State.
The Gamecocks lost the fourth quarter to MSU during the regular season, lost a final-minute rebound that could have meant the game Sunday.
Third time’s the charm?
Or is it fifth time?