ATLANTA — Up-tempo offense, facility improvements and academic success can wait for another day. SEC Media Days is about answering the most important questions.
Why does Will Muschamp wear all black on gameday?
“I look skinnier,” South Carolina’s coach answered Thursday. “I need all the help I can get. (Basketball coach) Frank Martin tells me to wear loose shirts on gameday, but I can’t untuck my shirt on gameday.”
Fashionistas
Muschamp also settled another intriguing rumor. Defensive back Keisean Nixon recently Tweeted to Muschamp, “is it true we getting chrome helmets and grey jerseys?”
Muschamp said Thursday he doesn’t anticipate wearing anything other than a garnet, black or white helmet this season.
The Gamecocks probably don’t need to spend any money on a fourth set of helmets, and history hasn’t been kind to them in “gimmick” games. Whether they wore grey jerseys or tried to “Blackout” the opponent (Kentucky last year), the result was always a loss.
First-aid tent
USC will be mostly healthy going into preseason camp on Aug. 3. Receiver Chad Terrell will be out the longest after recovering from a torn ACL in the spring.
Muschamp said Terrell may be cleared by the first of October.
Running back Lavonte Valentine (knee), defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (knee) and safety J.T. Ibe (hip) should be cleared sometime during camp.
Defensive back Javon Charleston remains suspended after his arrest last month. Muschamp won’t comment on his status until the legal situation is settled.
High praise
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey introduced Muschamp as being tied with Joe Morrison and Steve Spurrier for the most wins over his first two years at USC. Each coach won 15 games.
The record for wins over the first three years at USC is 21, easily within reach for Muschamp to tie or break.