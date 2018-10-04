COLUMBIA — Bryan Edwards limped past the media room at Kentucky's Kroger Field on Saturday night supported by two staffers. South Carolina had another injury at a position it can scarcely afford one.
Wide receivers are the Gamecocks’ greatest gift and greatest curse. As talented as they are — and Edwards, Deebo Samuel and Shi Smith make up one of the best receiving corps in the country — if one gets hurt, USC is suddenly very thin.
Edwards suffered a sprained ankle in the 24-10 loss at Kentucky, but coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday that he has looked great in practice.
The Gamecocks already lost OrTre Smith for the season (the sophomore from Mount Pleasant will undergo surgery Friday to repair an unstable kneecap). Chavis Dawkins has been fighting a bad ankle. The lack of available bodies was so dire that Bailey Hart, a fifth-string quarterback also from Mount Pleasant, switched to wideout this year — and has played, with one catch for 13 yards.
The good news for USC is Chad Terrell, who caught three passes in 10 games last year but missed most of spring and the first four games recovering from a torn ACL, will be back in the lineup Saturday against Missouri. With him, Samuel, Shi Smith, Hart, Dawkins, Josh Vann and Randrecous Davis ready to go, the Gamecocks should have no shortage of pass-catchers even if Edwards is limited.
If somebody else goes down?
That’s where it gets interesting. The only true receiver left on the roster is freshman Darius Rush, who lit up spring practice but is on the redshirt track this year.
Yet there is an answer for Saturday, and going forward.
Receiver gets hurt, tight end steps in.
“Since I got here, we’ve always had receiver injuries and stuff, so it’s always been a next-man-up mentality,” tight end Kiel Pollard said. “We got guys that can fill in and do a good job too, so there’s no fall-off.”
USC has an abundance of tight ends and several have already played this year. Pollard leads the group in receptions but K.C. Crosby, Jacob August, Kyle Markway and Evan Hinson are all worthy targets.
August is in concussion protocol and questionable to play this week, while Crosby is recovering from finger surgery and has his hand encased in a “club.” That may get scaled down this week so he could catch a pass if need be, but Muschamp also mentioned another candidate who could break out.
“I think Evan Hinson’s obviously a guy that could really help us in the passing game,” he said. “He’s done a nice job.”
Hinson started 17 games for Frank Martin’s basketball team last year. He’s struggled to get on the field in football, his scholarship sport, due to the others around him and the emphasis on pass-blocking that USC’s tight ends learn.
Hinson has been described as a game-breaking receiver, like first-round NFL draft pick Hayden Hurst, but faster. It’s been hard to get him on the field in anything other than special teams due to the blocking schemes. Another receiver goes down or USC’s offense continues to bog, though, and perhaps that changes.
The Gamecocks haven’t been the best at catching the ball this season, but they at least need somebody out there to make the attempt.