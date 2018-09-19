COLUMBIA — The kick split the uprights for a career-long 55-yard field goal, and South Carolina celebrated. The Gamecocks, facing a lot of questions as they tried to resurrect themselves from the ashes of a 3-9 season, won their first game of a new era.
There were so many players instrumental in that game, it was impossible to identify the MVP that night as USC won its first game under new head coach Will Muschamp in the 2016 season opener at Vanderbilt. Elliott Fry certainly deserved it after connecting on that field goal. Bryan Edwards caught eight passes for 101 yards. Qua Lewis had seven tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Then there was the quarterback and the other receiver and the running back and the safety and the weatherman.
The weatherman?
It’s a title shared by several USC staffers, and that night he made the crucial call.
“We felt in pregame, because the wind was blowing that way, (special teams coordinator) Coleman Hutzler felt (Fry) was good from 38 and in, meaning a 55-yard field goal,” Muschamp said in the aftermath of the victory. “So we felt good from that range because of the wind. We did not feel as good going the other way.”
Fry still had to make the kick from a distance he’d barely scratched in three full seasons (he made one from 52 a year before, but was a mere 2 of 8 on field goals from 50 or more yards lifetime). But he had some help.
Hutzler noticed the wind sweeping toward the enclosed end of Vanderbilt Stadium that night. The staff instructed the team captains, wanting them to take the wind in the fourth quarter if they won the coin toss, which they did.
Fry noticed the wind right away.
“I think I hit 62 in pregame, just barely short,” he said after the game. “I knew I could get it there.”
That win got the Muschamp Era off to a strong start. It gave his troops tangible results that a turnaround was possible.
“You have to have some positive reinforcement, and part of that’s winning,” Muschamp said. “You can’t continue to coach and practice and prepare and work out the way we work out if you don’t have some self-gratification of a victory and you’re feeling that positive reinforcement.”
It also let Muschamp know to always check the weather if he thinks it could have an effect on the game. Hutzler may notice something as the team is entering the stadium, and there’s always a couple of other voices involved.
“No one (is in charge) when they get it wrong,” Muschamp joked. “But we talk about it and we go over it. George Wynn, our football operations director, every day at practice is going to give us a weather report. (Trainer) Clint Haggard loves to give us the weather report … normally he’s wrong. He’s like most meteorologists.
“We talk through it, if it’s going to make a difference in the game. That night, it obviously did make a difference and it was a good decision on our part.”
The Gamecocks will be back at Vanderbilt on Saturday, ready to play after a crushing defeat to Georgia 12 days ago and then a hurricane-created bye week. The route is pretty simple — the bus always pulls in on the scoreboard side of Vanderbilt Stadium and the team walks the length of the field to its locker room.
That's when USC's weatherman will gauge the fourth-quarter distance.