COLUMBIA — He wasn’t playing poorly.
It’s just that Tre Campbell wasn't playing all that well.
“You got to understand with Tre,” explained USC basketball coach Frank Martin. “He had a real bad knee injury, so he didn’t play for a whole year. He just got cleared right before he started school this summer.”
That definitely played into it. While at Georgetown, Campbell wrecked his knee when the Hoyas’ team bus collided with an SUV in February 2017. He was the only one with a major injury.
Campbell couldn’t play for a full year, and outside of pickup games, received his first significant action since the injury (and transferring to USC) when he started in South Carolina’s season-opener. That one wasn’t great (1-for-7 shooting for three points, no assists, two turnovers) but he scored 15 in the next game, a two-point loss at home against Stony Brook.
The Gamecocks' 4-7 start wasn’t on Campbell. USC was injured, and its leaders (Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar) were mostly on the bench in foul trouble. Plus, it’s not easy to beat Providence, Michigan or Virginia even at full strength (although that Wyoming loss still looks bad).
It’s just that after the 2017-18 season was mostly defined by the absence of a point guard (due to injuries and bad decisions), and Campbell was supposed to be the guy who saved the day. The disastrous knee injury and having not played for so long was overlooked.
Then came the lack of production. Over the next nine games, he scored more than eight points just once. He had two points in each of three straight games. Campbell wasn’t turning it over, but he wasn’t assisting, and he seemed hesitant to shoot.
The losses were discussed much more than what he was going through. He was predictably rusty from a year spent off the court and learning a system where defense was specialized. Especially when he came from a Georgetown team that relied on the patient, plodding Princeton offense where the point guard passed, not shot. Campbell was trying to catch up.
“Just the defensive part,” Campbell said about the adjustment. “Being up the line and not hugging my man, that’s the biggest part.”
Martin stubbornly stuck to his script that the Gamecocks were improving in practice, that it’s not easy to win with a bunch of freshmen going against experience. He was correct but it’s not easy to hear when the team is 4-7.
And then it happened.
Knowing what to do, the knee healed, the sprained ankle he sustained against USC Upstate feeling better and his wounded confidence patched, Campbell scored six points with four assists and two steals in a win at Florida. Then came 10 points, three assists and three steals against Mississippi State.
Campbell only had one assist and no steals against Missouri, but he scored eight points and USC won by 10. The Gamecocks needed a point guard and, well …
Better late than never.
“There’s different ways of playing, and he was trained different than the way we play, offensively and defensively. And he’s trying to learn, and he’s not like a freshman,” Martin said. “There’s not three more years to continue to learn.”
Martin mentioned the ticking clock of Campbell’s eligibility. He has just this year to perhaps play the last basketball he’ll ever play.
USC’s season was close to detonation before Campbell wound it back. The Gamecocks, now 8-7 overall and 3-0 in SEC games, play at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.