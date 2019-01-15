South Carolina at Vanderbilt

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Vanderbilt 9-6, 0-3 SEC; South Carolina 8-7, 3-0

Notes: The Gamecocks are looking for their third 4-0 SEC start in 28 years. … USC has lost its last five games at Memorial Gymnasium.