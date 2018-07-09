South Carolina's top two basketball prospects to make college decision soon
Two of the state’s top basketball prospects are closing in on their college decisions. 6-6 Juwan Gary of Gray Collegiate will make his announcement this coming week and is choosing from South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Virginia Tech and NC State. Gary has visited all his finalists in recent months. He originally had planned to announce on November 15th. Last season Gary averaged 21 points and 9 re bounds per game.
6-6 Josiah James of Porter Gaud released a final nine of USC, Clemson, Kansas, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida State. He plans to take his official visits starting in August. USC and Clemson have, of course, made James a priority. “We all think they’ve done a better than normal job of getting to know the families and important people and I think that’s big for him,” Porter Gaud coach John Pearson said. “I’m pretty sure those visits are going to happen with Clemson and Carolina. The in-state schools, he sort of has an affinity for that because it’s close and it’s people he should know and all that good stuff. I think they remain high on his list of priorities.” James averaged 12 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds per game last season.
Clemson is now getting involved with 6-11 center Brandon Stone of Arden, N.C. “They reached out and told me I’m what they’re looking for and they’re coming to watch me play this month. They want me to come visit when I go back to school.” Nebraska, East Carolina, South Florida and Arkansas are some other new schools on his radar. USC has been one of his top schools but he said he hasn’t heard from the Gamecocks recently. Stone has taken an official visit to La Salle and has one scheduled for Penn State in late September. Pitt also is involved.
Football
USC landed a dynamic 2020 two-sport standout in outfielder and running back Brandon Fields of Orlando. His baseball reputation nationally already is well established. He’ll have the chance to build one in football this season as Dr. Philllips High’s top running back after being a backup last season. Fields said from his discussions with football coach Will Muschamp, he’ll sign a football LOI in December of 2019. Fields said his commitment ends his college recruiting despite having several other offers from schools willing to let him play both sports like North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, UCLA, FAU, Florida, Vanderbilt and Michigan.
But the commitment won’t end the effort of pro baseball to lure Fields who last season batted .359 with 3 homers, 23 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. On the gridiron last season. Fields only rushed the ball 58 times for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. His commitment for the 2020 football class gives the Gamecocks two running backs in the class.
Westwood CB Cam Smith has made that move from off the radar to center stage in this football recruiting season. He capped his rise to prominence with notable performances in the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Atlanta and The Opening in Frisco, Texas. That was the easy part. The hard part is deciding on his college choice which he plans to announce August 17th. “Still weighing some things,” said Smith who has a final six of USC, Georgia, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Florida State and Tennessee. Smith camped at USC last month and that’s when Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson made him their offer. “Coach Muschamp texts me and my mom every day,” he said. “We talk about random things that’s happening in the program. A great, building program. Right now they are rebuilding. They keep everybody in state like they had a couple of years ago.” Smith said Florida State and Tennessee also are in touch daily, and Vols’ coach Jeremy Pruett is matching Muschamp text for text. Even though he is announcing August 17th, Smith said he will take his official visits during the season, and USC “more than likely” will get one. He’s undecided on the others.
LB/DE Raymond Cutts of Orlando was offered by Clemson in February and immediately put the Tigers in his top four. “I hear from Clemson every day, every day non-stop, every day,” Cutts said. “Todd (Bates) is telling me I can come in and be a factor. He’s basically saying that if I come in and work hard and do what I got to do every day and grind, I can come in and play off that. They like the type of player I am, how versatile I am at both linebacker and D-end.” His first visit to Clemson will come when he takes his official visit this fall. He’s anxious to see the place up close. “I love Clemson, you know,” Cutts said. “I’m going to have them in the picture when it’s time (to commit).” Cutts said Louisville, Tennessee and UCF round out his top four, but more schools are coming on to him. He said Louisville and Tennessee also will get officials and he will make the short drive on his own dime to UCF to visit there. He does not have a favorite and is looking at the first week of fall camp for a decision. Cutts also said Bates is hard at work recruiting his teammate, LB Marcus Tillman, a former Florida commitment. Tillman has set August 10th for his commitment announcement. He visited Clemson in March after getting his offer in February. Tillman also has a USC offer and he visited in March. Some of his others are Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State.
Clemson has just one offensive lineman committed for the 2019 class and that’s Hunter Rayburn of Pensacola, FL. The Tigers have missed on several other top offensive linemen they have offered but they continue to work their board and that includes Will Putnam of Tampa. He visited earlier this year and the contact between the two remains steady. “I definitely hear from them probably every day or every other day, so I keep in contact with them pretty regularly,” Putnam said. Putnam also has seen Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn and others in the recruiting process. Some of his other offers include Oregon, Texas, Miami and Southern Cal. “Clemson is a school that I’m very interested in right now. I don’t really have a top-five but they would definitely fall into that category, he said. “It’s definitely a school that I want to continue to keep in contact with and go from there. I’d like to make it back up to campus sometime and definitely before I make a decision. I’m still trying to decide if I want to make a decision before the season or more into the fall. It’s whenever I feel ready. I don’t want to rush it or drag it on.”
DL Enoch Jackson of Mansfield, Texas, announced a final three of Clemson, Texas Tech and Arkansas. He plans to visit Clemson for the cook out the end of this month.
Clemson is one of the top six with WR Julian Fleming of Catawissa, Pa. The others are Ohio State, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Georgia.
USC commit DL Jahkeem Green picks up offer from Tennessee.
USC target DL Jaquaze Sorrells has set August 27th for his commitment. He camped at USC in June and called USC a top school after that visit. Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State have also been recruiting him hard. He’s a former Florida commitment.
OL Warren McClendon of Brunswick, Ga., told Kipp Adams of 247Sports he knows which school he will commit to and has informed that school. McClendon has taken recent visits to USC, Georgia, Florida and Auburn.
Clemson is in final five with DB Jaden Davis of Fort Lauderdale along with Kentucky, Oklahoma, Penn State and Miami. He will announce a decision July 18th.
USC target DB JR Walker will announce a commitment on October 12th or 13th. He’s been favoring N.C. State over the Gamecocks and North Carolina.
DB Chris Steele of Bellflower, Calif., who made an unofficial visit to USC during his recruiting, announced his commitment to Southern Cal Friday night.
Clemson QB target Brendon Clark of Midlothian, Va., committed to Notre Dame. He also had North Carolina on his final list.
Clemson is in the top five with 2020 OL Myles Hinton of Atlanta. The others are Georgia, Michigan, Northwestern and Stanford.
2020 LB Mekhail Sherman of Washington, D.C., has USC and Clemson in his top 10. The the others are Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan.
Baseball
One of USC’s top baseball signees for the 2018 class, LHP/OF Josiah Sightler of Swansea, announced he will not sign with Cincinnati and will enroll in school this fall. Sightler was the Reds’ 12th round draft pick. He’s the highest drafted Gamecock signee to decide to opt for school over the pros.
Clemson signee Charles Mack signed his contract with the Twins. He was a 6th round pick. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported Mack signed for $500,000, well over slot value for pick No. 184.
USC landed a commitment from 2019 LHP RJ Dantin of Spartanburg. He once was committed to Duke. He also drew recruiting interest from Clemson, College of Charleston, LSU, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Auburn and others.
2020 SS Harmon Cox of AC Flora committed to Clemson. Last season he hit .291 with 1 homer and 21 RBIs.
2021 Infielder Cole Messina of Summerville committed to USC. He’s the Gamecocks’ second commitment for the 2021 class.