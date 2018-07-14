COLUMBIA — He was hit in stride on the slant and that Kentucky pursuer never had a chance.
Deebo Samuel only got faster and knowing the guy would never catch him, especially if he played the angle to the sideline, Samuel made it look so easy. He saw the sideline, saw Williams-Brice Stadium’s student section jumping and there was no way he would be denied what he’d already found five times in just two games and change.
That touchdown was Samuel’s preposterous sixth of the young season and the campaign could have started right then. Nobody else brought Samuel’s speed, knowledge and game-breaking talent to the field, nobody else could do what he did every time his hand touched leather. “That’s my ball, punk!” he could have said in Heisman Trophy promotions, channeling the movie-screen bully that spawned his nickname.
And then it was over. That same game. Samuel caught, went down and popped up, but something was wrong. He walked to the sideline, walked to the tunnel, but he wouldn’t walk much longer.
“Deebo Samuel broke his leg. He’s out for the season,” said Will Muschamp in a tone heavier than the inexplicable 23-13 loss to the Wildcats that night.
Give South Carolina credit. The Gamecocks won seven more games after that, including a New Year’s Day bowl game.
Yet the offense never really recovered. USC scored enough points to win those seven games, but Samuel had 36 of the team’s 72 points when he was hurt. The Gamecocks were averaging 26.3 per game after the Kentucky loss.
They dropped to 23.6, and it was only that high because of 48 points against Arkansas, 18 on defensive touchdowns. Samuel was the playmaker, the maestro who had his number listed in at least 75 percent of the third-down playbook.
He’ll be in there again this year, alongside primary returner for any opponent foolish enough to kick to him and the team’s No. 1 option on any passing route. He stays healthy, the Gamecocks can re-start that Heisman campaign and know that they’ll always be in the contest.
He doesn’t, and the good fortune that smiled last year when USC won nine games often in spite of its offense could run out.
1. WR/KR Deebo Samuel