COLUMBIA — If they didn’t have to do it, they probably wouldn’t. Putting a guy who has to stretch to be 5-foot-8 at the last line of defense is asking for trouble.
But South Carolina’s coaches trust Jamyest Williams, just like they did during his recruitment when home-state Georgia swooped in with late coos and promises. Williams stayed committed, Will Muschamp had his first big-time recruit and Williams played well as a freshman last year, collecting 38 tackles and two interceptions while primarily playing nickel.
It’s a good spot for Williams, but the Gamecocks are desperately in need of experience after losing three starters in the secondary.
So Williams, who missed the Outback Bowl and all of spring practice recovering from shoulder surgery, will head to safety this year.
Like many SEC rookies, Williams had a first year with great highs and plummeting lows. He flashed his ballhawk skills in his second game, reading Drew Lock’s eyes the entire way and recording an interception to set up a touchdown at Missouri. That pass is six inches more off the sideline, Williams would have had a pick-six.
There were also times, particularly in the final six games, where quarterbacks picked on his height and there was nothing he could do about receivers 5-10 inches taller out-jumping him for catches. That was a big reason why USC thought moving Williams to safety can work, because it eliminates a lot of those boundary jump balls.
Williams has 11 games’ worth of experience, which at least puts him in the same territory as Steven Montac, the only other returning safety. USC also brought in Rice transfer J.T. Ibe. The hope, like for many in the secondary, is to have the new players warm to their roles throughout the season, which could produce another situation like last year.
Chris Lammons played safety as an emergency-break-glass move in 2017 and did very well. The Gamecocks are hoping lightning strikes twice with Williams, who could become an elite safety, or improve his versatility so that when other safeties get up to snuff, he can move back to nickel.
It’s a risky move, but USC is as committed to Williams as he was to them.
South Carolina's Top 10 Most Important Players
