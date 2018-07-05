COLUMBIA — It popped on Oct. 10, four days before the Gamecocks were due in Knoxville to take on hapless Tennessee. The top-flight South Carolina marketing team posted a short video on the team’s Twitter account.
Cornerback Rashad Fenton charged into the gap, picked up Arkansas’ Deon Stewart by the calves and slammed him into the turf. His outstretched arm batted away a touchdown pass intended for Missouri’s J’Mon Moore.
The video ended with the sound of a seagull, the view of a palm tree and the slogan, “Fenton Island.”
The statistics glowed. At that point, Fenton had allowed zero touchdowns and not more than five catches or 45 yards to any receiver he covered. Tennessee receiver Tyler Byrd noticed, boasted that he spent half an hour trying to book a trip to an island that didn’t exist, then hastily walked it back after USC’s 15-9 victory where Byrd didn’t even get on the field.
The promotion was a bit of a front-cover jinx, Fenton covering Vanderbilt’s Trent Sherfield the next game and Sherfield catching four balls for 59 yards. Fenton was also out-jumped at the goal-line by Kalija Lipscomb, who scored a touchdown. It was a forgetful day for Fenton, who was also whistled twice for pass interference, once on third-and-10 that kept a touchdown drive alive.
Yet he also broke up four passes that day, half of his season total. Fenton picked off a pass against Wofford and recovered a fumble against N.C. State. “Fenton Island” had a pretty nice ring to it after all.
It needs to become a permanent destination this season. As one of the few returning players in a splintered USC secondary, Fenton needs to continue doing what he did in 2017 — removing one side of the field so the Gamecocks have a lot less area to concentrate on.
Starters D.J. Smith, Chris Lammons and JaMarcus King are gone while Jamyest Williams, a starting nickel and backup corner, is moving to safety. That leaves Fenton and Keisean Nixon as returning corners, with freshman Israel Mukuamu expected to receive significant playing time.
With Fenton controlling one side, Nixon and Mukuamu, plus other newcomers, can get their feet wet on the other, although the water will be deep and hard to manage at first. If opponents won’t throw toward No. 16, they’ll throw to the others — but those others will know it’s coming.
Once quarterbacks visit Fenton Island, they don’t want to come back.
South Carolina’s Top 10 Most Important Players
10. CB Rashad Fenton
