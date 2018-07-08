COLUMBIA — A quarterback can enjoy many advantages, from a strong left tackle to a solid running game.
There’s also “The Know.” The comfort a QB feels when he can unleash a spiral downfield and know that one receiver will always come up with it can’t be topped.
So it was that when Jake Bentley fired to the middle immediately after a turnover during last year’s Outback Bowl, he barely had to look to see if Bryan Edwards would catch it. Edwards made it seem pedestrian, leaping, high-pointing the ball, turning a complete circle in the air, cradling the ball to his chest and crashing into the end zone, where he spun another complete circle before rising, flipping the ball to the referee and holding both arms outstretched.
Just another day at the office.
Coming into his junior season, Edwards is the most dependable of a receiving corps that’s the deepest in the SEC. The deep threat with magnetic hands who caught at least three passes in 11 of 13 games last year, Edwards leads a group of the Smiths (Shi and OrTre) and the game-breaking Deebo Samuel.
He hauled in 64 catches for nearly 800 yards last year while scoring five touchdowns. It was Edwards who jumped, had the ball bounce off his chest and nabbed it anyway to set up the game-winning field goal against Louisiana Tech, Edwards who helped turn the Outback Bowl around when all looked lost.
Edwards may not have the numbers (yet) of a Sharpe, a Rice, a McKinley and the greatest of them all, an Alshon. But he has what each of them provided to their quarterbacks.
All could turn to their QBs and say, “Just throw it up there.” They’d come down with it.
