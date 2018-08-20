COLUMBIA — Bobby Bentley knows what a dominant running back can do for an offense. He coached Marcus Lattimore at Byrnes High School, and Lattimore took his game-breaking steadiness to South Carolina, where he led the Gamecocks in rushing three straight years despite missing chunks of the final two with injuries.
Despite how it’s looked the past two seasons, Bentley wants that kind of workhorse back, that 20 to 30 carries-a-game guy for this year’s Gamecocks. The “who’s hot right now” approach that’s seemed to be the direction the past two years was necessity, not desire.
“Somebody asked me why we rotated so much,” said Bentley, USC's running backs coach. “We didn’t rotate, it was just who was the healthy guy? I don’t want to rotate a guy, I want a dominant guy to stay in the ballgame.”
Rico Dowdle is the Gamecocks’ best all-around running back, but he’s also missed several games in each of his first two years due to injury. Ty’Son Williams burst from the gate to start last year, then cooled the final half of the season. A.J. Turner wound up leading the team in rushing.
The great news is all three return, and No. 4 man Mon Denson is also back after scoring two touchdowns last year and becoming a commodity in short-yardage situations. As preseason camp has progressed, all are healthy.
So who gets the call? And whoever that is, will he stay in the game and become what USC hasn’t had since that five-year stretch of Lattimore and Mike Davis?
“However they do it, I’m pretty sure all our guys will be fine with it,” Dowdle said. “We got six running backs and I feel like they all can play, and that’s up to the coaches.”
Bentley leaned on another longtime South Carolina coach for advice once. Ellis Johnson said that a coach needs a back who gets yards that aren’t blocked. The offensive lineman’s going to create some yards for the back. A good back gets those yards after that, the ones where the lineman is left behind.
“We call them ‘bull yards’ here,” Bentley said. “We want to be around 40 percent, but this camp has been so good we’ve increased it to 45.”
Williams was the best “bull yards” producer last year, and Bentley said that he and Dowdle have pushed themselves into the top spots this year. While making his preference for one dominant back clear, Bentley also said that all four will play.
“For us, we just want to be ready, whatever the situation is. Whoever it is, we’ll be ready,” Williams said. “College season, it’s hard. It’s a lot of pounding, especially being in a conference like this.”
Williams, who transferred from North Carolina two years ago, broke 70 yards in his first three games last year (he did not get a carry against N.C. State or Kentucky). His production plummeted over the next five games, he had back-to-back 50-yard outputs against Wofford and Clemson, then a mere 11 yards in the Outback Bowl.
He wasn’t hurt, so what was the problem?
“Let’s just say he was anxious,” Bentley said. “I think sometimes we need to make sure he’s ready in that situation, for his anxiousness. I think he’s over it.”
Williams shrugged off the struggles, saying Turner got hot and USC went with him. Turner said that everybody has that kind of mindset.
“Trying to rotate and get everybody as many reps as they would like or as many reps as they want, it would be hard,” Turner said. “You kind of have to have some kind of theory with it, and we feel that probably that’s the best theory.”
USC needs a steady running game to anchor its offense, and while individuals have been good the past two years, the running game as a whole has not. Whether it’s carried by one man and his supporting cast, or a group production, the Gamecocks can’t continue to have plenty of candidates and sparse results.